2 killed in plane crash at small airport in Arizona

MARANA, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have died in a fiery plane crash at a small airport in Arizona, officials…

MARANA, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have died in a fiery plane crash at a small airport in Arizona, officials said Wednesday.

The plane went off the runway and burst into flames, Marana Mayor Jon Post said.

City spokesperson Vic Hathaway said there were two people on board the plane. They have not been identified. No other injuries were reported and no other aircraft were involved, the Marana Police Department said in a news release.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash of a Piper PA-32 airplane.

Marana is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Tucson.

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