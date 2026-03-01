LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Sinners” was the top winner at the 2026 Actor Awards handed out Sunday during a ceremony that honored the best performances in film and television.
Presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the show was streamed live on Netflix.
Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley took home the top film acting awards. Television winners included Keri Russell for “The Diplomat,” Noah Wyle for “The Pitt” and Seth Rogen and a posthumous win for Catherine O’Hara for “The Studio.”
Here is the complete list of winners at the 2026 Actor Awards.
MOVIES
Cast
“Sinners”
Male actor in a leading role
Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
Female actor in a leading role
Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
Female actor in a supporting role
Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
Male actor in a supporting role
Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
Stunt ensemble
“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”
TELEVISION
Drama ensemble
“The Pitt”
Comedy ensemble
“The Studio”
Female actor in a drama series
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Male actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Female actor in a comedy series
Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”
Male actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
Female actor in a limited series or TV movie
Michelle Williams, “Dying For Sex”
Male actor in a limited series or TV movie
Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
Stunt Ensemble
“The Last Of Us”
