The Latest: Pakistan’s prime minister says his nation is ready to facilitate talks to end Iran war

Pakistan’s prime minister says his country is ready to “facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks” to end the Iran war. Pakistan…

Pakistan’s prime minister says his country is ready to “facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks” to end the Iran war. Pakistan is one of the countries pushing diplomatically for talks between Iran and the United States after President Donald Trump said Monday there were ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, saying the U.S. will hold off striking Iranian power plants for five more days to allow U.S. envoys to hold talks with a “respected” Iranian leader.

Iranian officials said Trump had backed down “following Iran’s firm warning.”

Meanwhile, airstrikes battered Iran and Iranian missiles and drones targeted Israel’s Tel Aviv and sites across the Mideast on Tuesday.

Here is the latest:

Woman killed by shrapnel in northern Israel is the war’s first Israeli death by fire from Lebanon

Paramedics from Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue services said the woman was found lying in a ditch by the side of a road with critical wounds, south of the town of Safed, and was declared dead shortly after. Medics said two more people were lightly injured in the attack.

Sirens rang out across northern Israel almost nonstop for hours on Tuesday warning of drones and rockets fired from Lebanon.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon has been carrying out attacks against Israel in support of Iran from the early days of the war, with Israel striking across Lebanon.

Also Tuesday evening, sirens rang out across parts of the northern Israel after the military warned of another wave of incoming missiles from Iran.

France’s armed forces chief says the US is ‘less and less predictable’ as an ally

Gen. Fabien Mandon made the comments Tuesday at a Paris defense and security forum. The French military chief described France’s relationship with the U.S. as “very strong” but lamented that “they have just decided to intervene in the Near and Middle East without notifying us.”

“We acted immediately, surprised by an American ally, who remains an ally, but who is less and less predictable and doesn’t even bother to inform us when it decides to engage in military operations. This affects our security. This affects our interests,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, the commander of chief of France’s armed forces, dispatched the nuclear-powered Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and other naval warships to the Mediterranean, and deployed aircraft and other assets, to defend France’s interests and allies in the region and the Persian Gulf after the launch of the U.S.- Israeli war with Iran.

Turkey warns against ‘sabotage’ of diplomatic efforts by Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted that the war must be brought to an end through dialogue and serious negotiations but suggested that Israel’s position was undermining diplomacy.

“Israel’s uncompromising, maximalist, radical stance must not be allowed to sabotage diplomatic solutions,” Erdogan, a consistent and outspoken critic of Israel, said in a televised address. “No country that values world peace and stability should continue to add fuel to the fire that Israel has unjustly ignited in our region.”

White House describes possibility of Iran talks as a ‘fluid situation’

When asked about the possibility of the U.S. participating in talks in Pakistan, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that “these are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the U.S. will not negotiate through the press.”

“This is a fluid situation, and speculation about meetings should not be deemed as final until they are formally announced by the White House,” Leavitt said.

China calls for seizing ‘every opportunity and window’ for peace in the Mideast

Amid regional efforts to revive talks between the U.S. and Iran, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

“Wang called on all parties to seize every opportunity and window for peace and start peace talks as soon as possible,” ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

Missiles intercepted over Lebanon

It was unclear what the intended target of the missiles was or how they had been intercepted. The Lebanese military lacks air defenses.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said that explosions heard north of Beirut in the Keserwan district were caused by interceptor missiles, and that missiles fell in the town of Faitroun and in the mountain village of Baskinta.

In the Sahel Alma area on the coast north of Beirut, Associated Press journalists saw minor damage to buildings and a wall. No casualties were reported.

US stocks give back some of the rally sparked by Trump’s talk of negotiations with Iran

With airstrikes still battering Iran and missiles still targeting sites across the Middle East, some of the optimism that sent stocks rallying the day before drained out of Wall Street on Tuesday. Oil prices got back to rising, and U.S. stocks are returning some of their gains.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil rose 2.9% to $102.84, a day after slumping more than 10%. The main measure of the U.S. stock market, the S&P 500, fell 0.4% to give back more than a third of its climb from the day before.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 127 points, or 0.3%, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.8% lower.

The optimism at the week’s start came after President Donald Trump raised hopes that the war could end soon when he said the United States and Iran held productive talks “regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.” His announcement caused stocks to flip immediately from losses to gains.

But Iran has denied such talks are underway, and attacks continued Tuesday.

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A civilian contractor with the UAE Armed Forces was killed in Bahrain in an Iranian attack

That’s according to Bahraini and Emirati authorities.

The Defense Ministry in Bahrain says he was killed while responding to the Iranian attacks along with Bahraini forces.

An Emirati statement says the man killed was a Moroccan civilian contractor in the UAE armed forces, adding that the Iranian attack also resulted in injuries to five members of the Ministry of Defense. They did not provide further details.

Trump and Modi speak about the Iran conflict

Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, posted about the call on social media Tuesday morning.

He called it a “useful exchange of views” and stressed that India “supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest.”

Modi also emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz needs to be “open, secure and accessible.”

At least 3 people injured in an Iranian missile attack on southern Israel

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue services said a 40-year-old man was in moderate condition and a woman and 2-month-old baby suffered minor injuries in the attack, in a day of heavy missile fire from Iran.

The impact caused damage to a mobile home, according to Fire and Rescue services.

Many members of Israel’s Bedouin community live in unrecognized villages in the south, often in mobile and makeshift homes. They face severe shortages of bomb shelters.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military says it identified more missiles launched from Iran toward southern Israel, for the second time in an hour. It’s the tenth wave of missiles launched toward Israel from Iran on Tuesday.

At the same time, sirens sounded in parts of northern Israel with no advance warning, suggesting fire from Lebanon.

Pakistan says it’s ready to host talks aimed at ending the Iran war

Pakistan’s prime minister says his country is ready to “facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks” to end the Iran war.

Shehbaz Sharif made the comment in a post on X.

Pakistan is one of the countries pushing diplomatically for talks between Iran and the United States after President Donald Trump said Monday there were ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

“Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict,” Sharif wrote.

Pakistan says it ‘remains committed to resolving the ongoing conflict in the Middle East’

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that Islamabad “remains committed to resolving the ongoing conflict in the Middle East” through diplomacy and engagement, but urged the media to “refrain from speculation and to await official announcements regarding decisions and outcomes.”

In a statement, ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said “diplomacy and negotiations often require that certain matters be advanced with discretion.”

His remarks came in response to questions about Pakistan’s reported role in mediating talks between Washington and Tehran.

Philippine president declares a state of national energy emergency

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday declared a state of national energy emergency to respond to the impact of the Middle East war, which his administration said posed “an imminent danger of a critically low energy supply.”

Under the declaration, which would initially last for a year, Marcos would lead a contingency committee that would monitor and ensure the availability and orderly distribution of fuel, food, medicines, agricultural products and other basic goods.

Authorities were ordered to take action against the hoarding, profiteering and manipulation of the supply of petroleum products. The Department of Migrant Workers, meanwhile, was asked to brace for the possible rescue and evacuation of Filipinos in the Middle East.

More than 2 million Filipinos live and work in the Middle East, including about 31,000 in Israel and 1,000 in Iran, but most have opted to stay in the region.

Israel’s military said it identified additional missiles from Iran for the ninth time within hours

The missiles are aimed at southern Israel, across a region near Israel’s main nuclear research center where two missiles struck Saturday.

Official says two Indian‑flagged gas tankers have passed through Strait of Hormuz without incident

And the Indian officials say they’re expected to reach Indian shores later this week.

The Pine Gas and the Jag Vasant LPG carriers crossed the war-hit strait late Monday, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said Tuesday.

Indian media reported that the two tankers, carrying roughly a day’s supply of the country’s cooking gas, sailed close to each other and followed a route approved by Iran that cuts closely to the country’s coastline.

Officials did not explain how the ships got permission to travel through the strait.

Iran continues to keep a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, which leads from the Persian Gulf toward the open ocean and through which a fifth of the world’s oil and other important commodities are shipped.

A trickle of ships has been getting through the strait and Iran insists it remains open — just not to the U.S., Israel or their allies.

Amazon says Bahrain data center operations disrupted by drone activity

Amazon says data center operations in Bahrain have been disrupted by drone activity, the second time that its cloud computing service in the Middle East has been affected since the Iran war erupted.

The company says Amazon Web Service in the Bahrain region “has been disrupted as a result of the ongoing conflict” early Tuesday, without providing further details.

“We continue to support affected customers, helping them to migrate to alternate AWS Regions, with a large number already successfully operating their applications from other parts of the world,” the company said.

Three AWS Middle East data centers, including two in the United Arab Emirates and one in Bahrain, were damaged by Iranian drone strikes days after the war began.

The company has been advising customers using servers in the Middle East to shift their cloud computing workloads to other regions and to direct online traffic away from the UAE and Bahrain.

Palestinians in the West Bank inspect trunk of a massive missile that hit near village homes

The missile, which dwarfed its many onlookers, cratered the ground in the Palestinian village of Kifl Haris. It wasn’t clear whether it was an Iranian missile or an Israeli interceptor missile fired by Israeli air defense.

“We are caught between two fires, between Israeli missiles and Iranian missiles, so we do not know,” said resident Hatem Dawood. “We have no shelters to protect our children, nothing at all.”

Dawood, who’s also a former member of the village’s governing council, said the missile had fallen Tuesday morning.

Palestinian paramedics haven’t reported any injuries or deaths from the impact. Israel’s military did not respond to requests for details from The Associated Press.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio heads to France to sell the Iran war to skeptical G7 allies

He’ll attend a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting near Versailles outside of Paris on Friday “to advance key U.S. interests” and “discuss shared security concerns and opportunities for cooperation,” the State Department said.

“Areas of focus will include the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in the Middle East, and threats across the world to peace and stability,” it said.

Nearly all of the other G7 nations — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — have reacted coolly at best to the U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran and have declined to participate.

Iran will fight ‘until complete victory’

The spokesman of Iran’s top military command says that its armed forces will fight “until complete victory.”

The comments by Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters appeared related to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that there were negotiations ongoing between Tehran and Washington.

Iran has denied any talks are taking place, though its foreign minister has been talking to counterparts around the region.

Iranian state television quoted Aliabadi as saying: “Iran’s powerful armed forces are proud, victorious and steadfast in defending Iran’s integrity, and this path will continue until complete victory.”

The general didn’t say what “complete victory” would look like, but it appeared likely that Iran’s military was trying to warn against offering concessions in any possible negotiations with the United States.

Blasts heard in Tehran

An Associated Press journalist has heard a huge blast in the northern part of Iran’s capital, Tehran, that shook his home.

Another blast struck near central Tehran, another AP journalist says.

It wasn’t immediately clear what was being targeted, but Israel had said that it was embarking on airstrikes targeting locations in Iran.

Egypt and Jordan condemn Israeli practices in the West Bank

Egypt and Jordan say the Iran war shouldn’t distract the international community from the Israeli practices in the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s “illegitimate measures” in the West Bank “undermine all chances to achieve just peace,” the Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers said.

The ministers also condemned settler attacks in the West Bank as a “flagrant violation of international law.”

Lebanon orders Iran’s ambassador to leave

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry says Tehran’s diplomatic representative in Lebanon has to leave by Sunday, declaring him persona non grata.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Denise Rahme told The Associated Press that the Iranian Embassy will still have a charge d’affaires to head its diplomatic mission.

The removal of the ambassador marks a culmination in the deterioration of Lebanon’s relations with Iran since the last Israel-Hezbollah war in 2024.

Iran names new Supreme National Security Council secretary

Iran has named a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander as the new secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, replacing Ali Larijani, who was killed in an airstrike.

Iranian state television identified the new secretary as Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr.

Zolghadr reached the rank of brigadier general in the Guard. He had been serving as the secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council.

United Arab Emirates reports more missile and drone attacks

The Emirati Defense Ministry says air defense systems have responded to five ballistic missiles and 17 drones fired at the Gulf nation.

That has brought the number of projectiles fired at the UAE since the start of the war to 372 missiles and 1,806 drones.

Israel gives update on Iran strikes

Israel’s military says it has finished an extensive wave of strikes on Iranian “production sites,” without immediately providing more information.

It also said that it has detected a new wave of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel.

Katz threatens Gaza-like destruction in southern Lebanon

Defense Minister Israel Katz says that the Israeli military will destroy homes in southern Lebanon, just as it did in Gaza, in what he says is a stepped-up effort to rid the area of Hezbollah militants.

Katz says that Israel will implement “the Rafah and Beit Hanoun models,” referring to two Gaza border towns that Israel flattened in its offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Katz says that the military is going beyond destroying Hezbollah infrastructure, and that it was also destroying houses in Lebanese villages near the border that he says “serve as terrorist outposts for all intents and purposes.”

6 killed in missile attack on Kurdish base in Iraq

The attack on a Peshmerga base in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil also wounded 30 others.

A statement from the Peshmerga forces blamed Iran for the strike and another attack, which caused no casualties.

Israeli defense officials discuss southern Lebanon

Defense Minister Israel Katz says Israel’s military will control a “security zone” in southern Lebanon up to the Litani River.

Katz says the hundreds of thousands of Lebanese people who have evacuated north of the river — fleeing Israeli airstrikes — wouldn’t be able to return home until “security is guaranteed” for residents of Israel’s north.

He made the comments in a meeting with top Israeli defense officials, according to a statement released by his office.

Oman’s top diplomat engages in flurry of diplomacy

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi has engaged in a flurry of diplomacy amid regional efforts to stop the war in the Middle East.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry listed phone calls al-Busaidi made in recent days with 18 top diplomats from across the globe, including the foreign ministers of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq and France.

The Omani ministry said that the calls aimed to “support efforts to contain the ongoing war in the region, and return to diplomacy to address outstanding issues.”

Death toll in strike near Beirut increases

Lebanon’s Health Ministry says that another person died after the Israeli airstrike on the town of Bchamoun southeast of Beirut, raising the death toll to three.

The ministry says the dead include a 3-year-old girl.

Iran-backed militiamen killed in Iraq airstrike

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of militias backed by Iran, says 15 militiamen were killed in an airstrike in western Iraq.

The dead included Saad Dawai al-Baiji, who commands the PMF operations in the province of Anbar, the PMF said in a statement.

The PMF blamed the United States for the strike, which hit the coalition’s command headquarters in Anbar.

The PMF was formed to fight the Islamic State group and is formally under the control of the Iraqi army, but in practice still operates with significant autonomy.

Police say Tel Aviv blast caused by Iranian warhead

Israeli Police Superintendent Fadida Yaniv confirmed damage to central Tel Aviv on Tuesday was caused by an Iranian warhead with about 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of explosives.

Yaniv, who serves with the police unit investigating explosions, told The Associated Press at the scene that the missile damaged homes and cars on the residential street but there were no serious injuries reported.

Asian markets rebound

Asian markets mostly rebounded Tuesday, echoing cautious relief that swept through Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. has talked with Iran about ending the war.

U.S. crude and Brent crude rose, reversing course after the easing overnight on Wall Street.

Global markets have been on a roller coaster over worries about the war in Iran.

Nations in Asia have been impacted by a lack of access to energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Rescue forces working in Tel Aviv

Israel’s military said search and rescue forces were headed to several sites where missile impacts were reported in Tel Aviv.

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service posted images to X of a damaged site in central Israel where rescue workers worked around charred cars.

First responders combed through rubble after a missile struck a street in central Tel Aviv.

An Associated Press reporter saw a crater next to a destroyed building façade and shards of glass lined the ground as rescue workers searched for wounded people.

Yaffa Folger, who was a few hundred meters from the blast, said her building shook and the windows of several other buildings were blown out.

Egypt minister and US envoy discuss potential Iran negotiations

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed “potential negotiations” between the U.S. and Iran in a phone call Monday with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said that the call came during concerted efforts to revive the “diplomatic path .. as the sole way to avert a comprehensive chaos in the region.”

Abdelatty also spoke with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Pakistan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, France and Cyprus, the ministry said.

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