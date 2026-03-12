The Latest: Man fatally shot attacking Michigan synagogue

A man armed with a rifle rammed a vehicle into a major synagogue in a Detroit suburb and was fatally…

A man armed with a rifle rammed a vehicle into a major synagogue in a Detroit suburb and was fatally shot by security, authorities said.

The vehicle caught on fire after crashing into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township.

The name and possible motives of the suspect were not disclosed. However, Jennifer Runyan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit field office, called it a “targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.”

“No kids or no staff were injured whatsoever,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said. He said one security officer was hit by the vehicle but did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Synagogues around the world have increased security and protections for worshippers since the U.S. and Israel launched a war with Iran on Feb. 28.

Here’s the Latest.:

FBI calls attack ‘targeted act of violence against Jewish community’

Jennifer Runyan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit field office, said it was a “deeply disturbing and tragic incident.”

She said the FBI was leading the investigation and considered the crime a “targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.”

Earlier during a news conference, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said: “What drove this person into action has to be determined by the investigation.”

What is Reform Judaism?

The Reform denomination, part of the wider progressive Judaism, values Jewish tradition along with the use of reason and individual conscience.

According to the Union for Reform Judaism, Temple Israel’s congregation is the second-largest in the denomination.

The synagogue was founded in 1941 in Detroit and relocated to suburban West Bloomfield in the 1980s. The congregation counts about 3,500 families and over 12,000 members, according to the temple’s website.

Rabbis, leaders and practitioners often support social and racial justice along with gender equality and LGBTQ+ people.

According to Temple Israel’s website, its mission is to “be an inclusive congregation that demonstrates respect for the needs of all,” valuing each person as “created in the image of God.”

Women can become rabbis in Reform communities. And in contrast to the rules in more traditional denominations, Reform rabbis are allowed to perform interfaith marriages.

▶ Read more here about Reform Judaism

CEO of American Jewish Committee urges ‘violent hatred’ not be tolerated

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, said in a statement that Jews in America are “increasingly behind metal detectors and under the watch of armed security.”

“We’re not asking for special treatment. We’re not asking for more outrage. We’re asking for something simple: that people everywhere stand up, clearly and unequivocally, and say that this violent hatred will no longer be tolerated.”

Union for Reform Judaism decries violence at Temple Israel

The group said in a statement: “A synagogue is meant to be a sanctuary — a place of prayer, learning, and community. Violence and antisemitism have no place in our society.”

It added: “We appreciate all the voices speaking with moral clarity against this terrible form of hate and urge all people of goodwill to join in condemning and fighting antisemitism.

“We stand with the Temple Israel community and with the entire greater Detroit Jewish community, praying for healing, safety, and strength. In the face of hate, we remain committed to building communities rooted in dignity, justice, and peace.”

The Union for Reform Judaism is the umbrella group for Reform congregations in North America.

Orthodox Union says it’s ‘outraged and shaken’

The Orthodox Union, the nation’s largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization, issued a statement decrying the violence and said it was “outraged and shaken.”

“Once again, a house of worship has been shattered by an act of violence intended to kill Jews. … The swift actions of those on the scene helped prevent what could have been a far more tragic outcome.”

“This incident is a stark and frightening reminder that Jewish institutions across the United States continue to face serious and persistent threats, and the escalating hateful rhetoric in the public discourse puts a target on the backs of all Jews.,” it said.

The Orthodox Union called for “sufficient funding” for security at Jewish institutions.

Temple Israel expresses gratitude for community that helped after attack

Temple Israel released a statement on Thursday afternoon confirming that no one had been physically harmed in the attack, including the 140 students who were in the early childhood learning center when the car barreled in.

The statement credited security personnel who “confronted and neutralized” the driver, and said that teachers used established protocols to keep the children safe.

The statement also expressed gratitude for the Michigan community that came forward immediately following the attack to support members of the synagogue, including the Shenendoah Country Club that sheltered and fed staff, children and parents amid the chaos.

“What incredible neighbors we have. What incredible police force we have,” the message read.

Israel foreign minister expresses shock

In a post on social media, Israel Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said: “Shocked by the attack on a synagogue near Detroit. We are in contact with the Jewish community and local authorities. Antisemitism must never be allowed to rear its ugly head.”

Mom of girl who goes to day care at synagogue: ‘I was in complete and utter shock’

Allison Jacobs’s 18-month-old daughter goes to day care at Temple Israel, and got word of the attack.

“There are no words. I was in complete and utter shock,” she told the AP. “I was hoping that it was a false report. You know, sometimes that can happen.”

Jacobs said she tries not to think about all that’s going on in the world.

“You never think that this is actually going to happen to you,” she said. “But I know that it’s — it’s just terrible. This morning I was mourning the loss of the school that got hit in Iran.”

Trump says he’s been ‘fully briefed’ on attack on synagogue outside Detroit

The president said at a White House event marking Women’s History Month, “I want to send our love to the Michigan Jewish community and all of the people” in the Detroit area.

Trump added, “It’s a terrible thing, but it goes on” and said that authorities would be working to get “right down to the bottom of it.”

“It’s absolutely incredible that things like this happen,” Trump said.

He then returned to his prepared remarks, without providing details on the investigation.

Rabbi, survivor of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, decries attack

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, a survivor of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, said the Michigan attack demonstrates yet again the consequences of hatred.

“We lose our humanity when we seek violent means as a solution,” Myers said in a statement. “No one should dwell in fear because of who they are.”

Myers is rabbi of the Tree of Life Congregation, where 11 worshippers from three congregations were killed in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. The gunman is now on death row.

Muslim civil rights group condemns attack on synagogue

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is condemning the incident.

“There is no justification for anyone to direct violence toward any house or worship or religious institution,” it said in a statement.

Investigators were still working to identify the man and a possible motive for the attack, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

The person cautioned that the investigation was still in the early stages.

CAIR is a Muslim civil right and advocacy organization.

Synagogue houses early childhood center

Authorities said none of those who attended were injured.

“No kids or no staff were injured whatsoever,” Oakland County Sheriff Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office cleared the building and about a dozen parents sprinted to get their children from the early childhood learning center inside. West Bloomfield School District went on lockdown.

Security guard hurt after car rams into synagogue

Police say a security guard was injured after a car crashed into a synagogue outside Detroit on Thursday.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said a person drove a car through Temple Israel’s doors and was driving down the hall with “purpose” and struck a security guard.

Security personnel opened fire on the vehicle, Bouchard said.

One person was found dead in the car although Bouhchard said it’s unclear how that person died. The injured security guard was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, Bouchard said.

Synagogues have been on edge since Iran war

Synagogues around the world have been on edge and ramping up security since the U.S. and Israel launched a war with Iran with missile strikes on Feb. 28.

The FBI has warned that Iranian operatives may be planning drone attacks on targets in California. Two men brought explosives Saturday to a far-right protest outside the New York mayoral mansion on Saturday. Investigators allege they were inspired by the Islamic State extremist group.

In a similar incident to what happened in West Bloomfield Township, an assailant drove a car into people outside an Orthodox synagogue in Manchester, England, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year in October. He stabbed two people to death before officers shot and killed him.

Seeking identity of attacker

The vehicle caught on fire after crashing into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday.

Investigators were still working to identify the man and a possible motive for the attack. The person cautioned that the investigation is still in the early stages

The person could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Oakland County Sheriff Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed during an earlier news conference that security at the synagogue had engaged in gunfire with at least one person, and that no one was in custody.

Gunman rams vehicle into synagogue

Source tells AP: Gunman was killed by security

