The Latest: Fighting as Israel invades Lebanon kills UN peacekeepers and Israeli troops

Fighting as Israel invades southern Lebanon killed U.N. peacekeepers and Israeli soldiers, officials said Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump…

Fighting as Israel invades southern Lebanon killed U.N. peacekeepers and Israeli soldiers, officials said Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian officials issued contradictory statements about negotiations to end their war.

Israel is trying to push Hezbollah militants, who have fired rockets and drones across the border, out of southern Lebanon in a campaign that Israeli officials suggest could become a prolonged occupation.

The U.N. Security Council is set to discuss the situation after three U.N. peacekeepers were killed in southern Lebanon in less than 24 hours, although it’s not clear who was responsible. Israel said early Tuesday that another four of its soldiers had been killed in the offensive.

Trump said the U.S. is negotiating with Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, in an interview with the New York Post published Monday. The former Revolutionary Guard commander was previously floated as Washington’s negotiating partner, but has denied Iran is talking to the U.S. and said Pakistan-facilitated discussions were merely a cover for American troop deployments.

Trump also threatened widespread destruction of Iran’s energy resources and other vital infrastructure, including desalination plants, if a deal to end the war with Tehran is not reached “shortly.”

U.S. gas prices jumped past an average of $4 a gallon on Tuesday for the first time since 2022 as fuel prices continue to soar worldwide. U.S. stocks edged higher in shaky trading Monday as oil prices keep climbing because of uncertainty about when the war could end.

Here is the latest:

Korean Air to enter cost-cutting mode

Korean Air says it is entering an “emergency management mode” to cope with soaring fuel costs triggered by the war in the Middle East.

South Korea’s biggest airline said Tuesday it is setting internal targets to reduce costs that are not essential to flight operations.

The company said cost-cutting measures would be implemented in phases starting in April, but didn’t specify what they would be or whether they would include major flight reductions.

It added that fuel costs for April are expected to be more than double its previous projections stated in annual business plans.

Satellite images show damage to Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base

Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show damage after an Iranian attack targeting Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base.

The March 15 photo from Planet Labs PBC shows damage to one of the massive air base’s buildings.

Qatar and the U.S. have not acknowledged the damage.

Al Udeid serves as the forward headquarters of the U.S. military’s Central Command, which is prosecuting the war.

Information has so far been scarce about the damage being done across the Middle East, particularly inside closed military facilities, since the war started Feb. 28.

The images come from Planet Labs PBC, a San Francisco-based firm used by media outlets, including the AP.

Planet Labs has put a two-week delay on its imagery becoming public, citing concerns its imagery could be used by “adversarial actors.”

Egypt minister discusses mediation with Arab counterparts

Egypt Foreign Minister Badr Abdelattay briefed foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan about the latest round of mediation efforts.

Abdelattay and Pakistani and Turkish counterparts met over the weekend in Islamabad for talks aimed at bringing Iran and the United States back to the negotiating table, according to Egypt’s Foreign Ministry.

Abdelattay discussed the meeting’s outcome and ongoing efforts to stop the war with his counterparts, Egypt’s ministry said without elaborating.

Israel says 10 soldiers have died in Lebanon since invasion

Israel’s military spokesperson says 10 soldiers have died fighting in Lebanon since the start of the Israeli invasion, including four deaths announced Tuesday.

As of Friday, the military said 261 troops had been injured, 22 seriously, in fighting since the start of the latest war.

UN special rapporteur on Iran decries executions

The United Nations’ special rapporteur on Iran denounced executions being carried out by Tehran.

Mai Sato made the comment on X after two more members of the Iranian exile group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq had been executed Tuesday.

Two others were hanged Monday.

“Given the ongoing internet shutdown, it remains unclear who else has been or is being executed,” she wrote. “What is clear is that executions are being used as a means of suppressing political dissent amid war.”

Israeli soldier dismissed over CNN incident

An Israeli soldier has been dismissed after making “inappropriate comments” to a CNN crew, Israel’s military spokesperson said Tuesday.

The solider’s battalion assaulted and detained the crew in the West Bank last week. CNN said one of the soldiers put producer Cyril Theophilos in a chokehold during the encounter.

It was not clear which soldier was dismissed. There were multiple soldiers filmed by CNN claiming the Israeli-occupied West Bank belonged to them. Other soldiers involved in the incident received reprimands, the spokesperson said.

A formal police investigation was opened into allegations of violence against another soldier, the spokesperson said.

The military’s chief of staff has suspended the battalion from its current deployment.

Chinese ships transit Strait of Hormuz

Three Chinese vessels recently passed through the Strait of Hormuz “through coordination with relevant parties,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

“We appreciate the assistance provided by the relevant parties,” she said without naming them.

She repeated China’s call for an immediate ceasefire, saying the strait is a vital corridor for goods and energy trade.

Gas prices soar past $4 on average for gallon of regular in the US

U.S. gas prices jumped past an average of $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 as fuel prices continue to soar worldwide.

According to motor club AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.02, over a dollar more than before the war began.

The last time U.S. drivers were collectively paying this much at the pump was nearly four years ago, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The price is a national average, meaning drivers in some states have been paying well over $4 a gallon for a while now.

Myanmar hit with fuel constraints and regulations

Some of Myanmar’s most visible fuel constraints have appeared in big cities with long lines at gas stations becoming a daily sight, according to a report in the state-run Myanma Alinn newspaper on Tuesday.

Authorities have gradually rolled out measures and controls including an odd-even vehicle numbering system limits which cars can be on the roads each day, a QR code system and daily fuel purchase limits.

The measures have slowed fuel distribution and added to congestion as vehicles often wait for hours or even overnight under rationing rules.

The report says authorities have taken action against 17 gas stations and warned 24 others for violations such as selling without scanning codes, failing to open or overcharging.

Oil steadies and Asian stocks mostly lower

Oil steadied and Asian stocks were mostly lower Tuesday as signs of a de-escalation of the Iran war remained mixed.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.6% to 51,063.72. South Korea’s Kospi lost 4.3% to 5,052.46.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.3% to 24,678.17, while the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.8% to 3,891.86.

Brent crude futures were less than 0.1% lower at $107.37 a barrel on Tuesday, while benchmark U.S. crude edged up 0.1% to $102.93 per barrel.

Italy and France express ‘concern’ over Lebanon

The defense ministers of Italy and France expressed “deep and profound concern” Tuesday over the deteriorating security in Lebanon.

The joint statement by Guido Crosetto and Catherine Vautrin made particular reference to recent attacks targeting personnel from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

In a phone conversation Monday they stressed the “unacceptability of such incidents and the increasing risks faced by the personnel deployed in the mission,” the statement said.

The ministers agreed on the strategic importance of UNIFIL, saying Lebanon’s stability constitutes “an indispensable pillar for the balance of the entire Mediterranean basin.”

They confirmed Italy and France will continue operating in close coordination to ensure the safety of international personnel, the protection of peace and support for Lebanese authorities.

Suspected militants attack Pakistan gas pipeline

Suspected militants blew up a local gas pipeline Monday in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, officials said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack near Quetta, the capital of the province bordering Iran.

Officials reported the attack Tuesday, saying it disrupted natural gas supplies to regional cities. The Sui Southern Gas Company said engineers were working to repair the damaged pipeline.

Iran holds funeral for navy head

Iran held a funeral Tuesday for Rear. Adm. Alireza Tangsiri, the head of Revolutionary Guard’s navy.

An Israeli airstrike killed Tangsiri last week, with Tehran only acknowledging his death Monday.

It showed his casket on a flat bed truck driving through the streets of Bandar Abbas, a crucial port city on the Strait of Hormuz that has seen repeated U.S. airstrikes during the war.

Kuwaiti oil tanker ‘contained’ after attack

Authorities in Dubai said Tuesday morning they “contained” a Kuwaiti oil tanker after it came under attack from Iran.

Officials said there was “no oil leakage and no injuries reported.”

Pakistan’s foreign minister to visit China

Pakistan’s foreign minister left for Beijing on Tuesday for a one-day visit as the country steps up efforts to help end the war in the Middle East.

Ishaq Dar is visiting China at the invitation of his counterpart, Wang Yi, the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad said in a statement without providing additional details.

Dar held consultations over the weekend in Islamabad with top diplomats from Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Dar later said Pakistan would host talks between the United States and Iran in the coming days, though it remains unclear whether they would be direct or indirect.

2 members of Iranian exile group executed

Two more members of the Iranian exile group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq were hanged Tuesday in Iran, state media reported.

The two men were identified as Babak Alipour and Pouya Ghobadi.

Amnesty International has said Tehran’s Revolutionary Court convicted the men on charges of armed rebellion against the state “following a grossly unfair trial in October 2024” after they were subjected to torture.

Two other MEK members had been hanged Monday over the same case.

Search team boards disabled Thai vessel but does not find missing crew

The operator of a Thai cargo ship struck by a projectile near the Strait of Hormuz said a search team was able to board the vessel but did not locate its missing three crew members.

The Mayuree Naree was disabled after being hit just north of Oman earlier this month.

Precious Shipping Co., Ltd said in a statement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Monday that all accessible areas on the Mayuree Naree ship were searched “under challenging conditions, including the presence of fire damage, residual smoke, and flooding in the engine room.” It said the families of the three crew members were notified accordingly.

Images suggest highly enriched uranium was moved to Iran’s Isfahan site before June war

A satellite image taken just before the 12-day war in June between Iran and Israel suggests Tehran transferred a truckload of highly enriched uranium to its nuclear facility at Isfahan.

The image from an Airbus Defense and Space Pléiades Neo satellite shows a truck loaded with 18 blue containers going into a tunnel at the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center on June 9, 2025. The war began June 13, The United States bombed the Isfahan facility along with two other nuclear sites on June 22.

François Diaz-Maurin, an analyst with the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, wrote that the truck likely carried 18 secured containers of as much as 534 kilograms (1,177 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60% purity. That’s a short, technical step to weapons-grade levels of 90%.

“This calculation suggests that Iran could have transferred all of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to Isfahan via the truck seen in the satellite image,” Diaz-Maurin wrote in his analysis.

The Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security also suggested the vehicle was transferring the highly enriched uranium. The French newspaper Le Monde first reported on the images.

Iran’s foreign minister claims attacks on Gulf Arab states only target US

Iran’s foreign minister early Tuesday insisted that Tehran’s attacks on the Gulf Arab states only target U.S. forces, even after assaults have hit civilian targets throughout the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s comments, addressed to Saudi Arabia, come as growing Gulf Arab anger has those states encouraging America to continue to prosecute the war.

“Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation,” Araghchi wrote on X, sharing a photo purportedly showing damage to an American aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base in the kingdom. “Our operations are aimed at enemy aggressors who have no respect for Arabs or Iranians, nor can provide any security. … High time to eject U.S. forces.”

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