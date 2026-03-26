Tamika Catchings embraces a new WNBA spotlight as a USA Network commentator

Tamika Catchings never wanted to get into broadcasting when she retired from the WNBA a decade ago. She had other…

Tamika Catchings never wanted to get into broadcasting when she retired from the WNBA a decade ago. She had other aspirations in her post-playing career.

That all changed when she was an analyst for a few college games back in 2017 and now she can’t imagine life without it. The Indiana Fever great will get the opportunity to broadcast WNBA games this upcoming season as a commentator for USA Network.

“My producer back then was like just try it,” Catchings recalled in a phone interview with The Associated Press on Thursday. “If you don’t like it, I’ll take you off the schedule. I fell in love with it. What I love about broadcasting is I’m not on the floor, I don’t have to ice, get treatment. I go to bed without any aches and pains. I love being able to showcase the women that we see.”

USA Sports, the sports arm of USA Network, signed a multi-year deal with the WNBA that will run through 2036. USA Network will show 50 games, including coverage of the WNBA playoffs and WNBA Finals in select years beginning this season.

“This is amazing from the standpoint of having a season and it’s a huge moment for the WNBA TV partnerships,” Catchings said. “Showcase these women and showcase the league. I love our game, a lot of college players that I covered are now in it.”

Catchings was excited that her former Tennessee Lady Vols courtmate Chamique Holdsclaw will also be working with USA Sports as a studio analyst.

“I’m going to be able to get to team up with my old teammate Chamique,” Catchings said. “We get to be together again for the first time since college which was insane.”

Catchings remembers her playing days when the WNBA wasn’t getting nearly as much attention as it is now and there weren’t as many options for national television. The cornerstone of the network’s WNBA coverage is doubleheaders on Wednesday nights.

“We’ve come so far,” she said. “For me now, watching and being able to see the momentum we have, the upward trajectory continuing to build. People want to feature the WNBA. Have the games we have and looking at the playoffs we get to do, the finals all of that. People want to broadcast it and want to see it.”

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