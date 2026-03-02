Ruben Gallego backs Graham Platner as Democrats split over Maine Senate race

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democrats are split over the best way to defeat Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in Maine,…

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democrats are split over the best way to defeat Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in Maine, a critical race that will help determine whether the party wins back control of the Senate in this year’s midterm elections.

Although Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other establishment figures have lined up behind Maine Gov. Janet Mills, first-time candidate Graham Platner continues to pick up support.

On Monday, the oyster farmer and combat veteran was endorsed by Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, considered one of Democrats’ potential candidates in the next presidential race. It was another sign of Platner’s political resiliency after a series of controversies involving old social media posts and a tattoo he covered up because it resembled a Nazi symbol.

“Since I met Graham a couple of months ago, and from talking to my non-political friends and Marine Corps buddies from Maine, I know Graham can draw people into politics right now who have been really unhappy with the two parties and feel forgotten,” Gallego said in a statement. “Those are the people we need to come out in an election year, and I believe Graham is the only candidate who can really do it.”

Gallego also cited the outbreak of war with Iran, saying the Senate “needs to reflect the experiences and expertise of those who have been the boots on the ground.”

The backing follows endorsements from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, and New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich, another Democrat.

Mills’ team said the two-term governor remains better positioned to deliver victory for Democrats in November.

“Governor Mills has broad support from leaders who know what it takes to win tough races because they know she is the leader for this moment, has a record of delivering real progress for Maine people, and is the best candidate to defeat Susan Collins in November,” said Mills spokesman Tommy Garcia in a statement.

Mills also has the backing of numerous other figures in the Democratic Party, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, as well as Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey and three of his predecessors.

The dueling endorsements for Platner and Mills are “emblematic of the divisions we’re really seeing nationwide among Democrats,” said Mark Brewer, a professor and chair of the political science department at the University of Maine. He said some factions of the party are willing to take risks on a candidate like Platner in the current unsettled political environment.

“Platner is definitely the insurgent candidate. His supporters are not only willing to support that kind of unconventional candidate, but willing to embrace that kind of unconventional candidate,” he said.

Platner, 41, and Mills, 78, are vying for the chance to unseat Collins, 73, a five-term incumbent who announced last month that she was running for another term. The Democratic Party needs to net four seats to retake the Senate majority, and they are aiming to do that in Maine, North Carolina, Alaska and Ohio.

Platner has gained traction with his anti-establishment image and economic equality message. He’s also faced questions about a skull-and-crossbones tattoo reminiscent of a Nazi symbol.

According to Platner, he got the tattoo on his chest during a night of drinking while he was on leave in Croatia. He has maintained that he was unaware until recently that the image had been associated with Nazis, and he has since covered the tattoo with a different design.

Mills referenced the controversy Friday, posting on social media that “for what it’s worth, I don’t have any tattoos.”

Platner has received renewed scrutiny recently after reposting and then deleting a comment made on social media by Stew Peters, a radio host who has promoted antisemitism, Holocaust denial claims and conspiracy theories.

Peters had posted about the looming conflict with Iran during President Donald Trump’s recent State of the Union address, criticizing that the war could have bipartisan support.

Platner shared Peters’ comment and added a similar sentiment by writing, “As always, there’s one thing that brings Republican and Democratic politicians together: sending other people’s children to die in stupid wars in the Middle East.” He later deleted his post.

Separately, Platner has been questioned for being a guest on Nate Cornacchia’s podcast in late January. Cornacchia, a retired Green Beret, has also been accused of sharing antisemitic views.

During the Jan. 27 conversation, Cornacchia and Platner largely focused on labor issues and immigration enforcement activities amid the death of Alex Pretti in Minnesota.

Gallego is among the Democrats named as possible 2028 presidential contenders. Last fall, he stumped in New Jersey, Virginia and Florida, where he campaigned for Democrats who went on to win their elections. Gallego was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014.

“I have an immense amount of respect for him and I’m looking forward to joining him as a fellow Marine and combat infantryman in the U.S. Senate,” Platner said in a statement.

Kruesi reported from Providence, Rhode Island.

