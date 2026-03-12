Photos show response after attack at suburban Detroit synagogue

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A man armed with a rifle rammed a vehicle into Temple Israel in the Detroit…

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A man armed with a rifle rammed a vehicle into Temple Israel in the Detroit suburb of West Bloomfield Township, and the car burst into flames before the attacker was fatally shot by security. Police and investigators secured the scene as worried parents rushed to pick up their children from the synagogue’s early childhood center.

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