Photos of Trump at dignified transfer for US service members killed in Middle East

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — President Donald Trump paid his respects at a military base in Delaware where…

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — President Donald Trump paid his respects at a military base in Delaware where the remains of six U.S. service members were returned to their families. The dignified transfer marked the second time the president has attended the ritual since the start of the war with Iran in late February.

The six crew members were killed when their KC-135 aircraft went down over friendly territory in western Iraq while supporting operations. Wednesday’s dignified transfer was closed to news media coverage at the request of the families in accordance with military policy.

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