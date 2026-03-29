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Photos of Mexico’s bird vendors making their annual pilgrimage to the Basilica of Guadalupe

The Associated Press

March 29, 2026, 8:52 PM

During the Catholic holiday of Palm Sunday, birds vendors, known as pajareros, from across Mexico flock to the capital and decorate 10-foot-tall stacks of cages, adorning them with flowers, tinsel and images of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Mexico’s patron saint. They walk miles through the streets of Mexico City with their birds and their families to the city’s iconic basilica.

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This gallery was curated by AP photo editors.

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