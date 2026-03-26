Photos from Caracas and US court where former Venezuelan President Maduro fights indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro returned to federal court in New York on Thursday, seeking the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro returned to federal court in New York on Thursday, seeking the dismissal of his drug trafficking indictment in the wake of his capture in a U.S. military raid in January. Maduro supporters and opponents gathered outside the courthouse while in Caracas, supporters of Venezuela’s former first couple gathered in a public square hoping to watch the hearing on a screen, unaware that U.S. federal courts do not allow cameras.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.