Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. added to Oscars presenter lineup

Is an “Iron Man” reunion coming to the Oscars? Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. are both set to present at the Oscars on March 15.

The show’s executive producers revealed a new batch of presenters Thursday, including Anne Hathaway, Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Paul Mescal.

They join the previously announced group of last year’s best actor winners Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison and supporting actor winners Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña, as well as Chris Evans, Javier Bardem and Maya Rudolph, who will also present trophies at the 98th annual Academy Awards.

Here’s everything else you need to know.

When are the Oscars?

The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show, to be broadcast live by ABC, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

Who’s hosting?

After successfully presiding over the 97th Oscars, Conan O’Brien is returning to host for the second year. His return to the Oscars stage was announced almost a year ago. In a statement last March, he said “The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech.”

Are the Oscars streaming?

Like last year, the Oscars will be streamed live on Hulu. You can also watch via Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. With authentication from your provider, you can watch on ABC.com and the ABC app.

Who’s nominated for an Oscar this year?

This year’s nominees for best actress are Jessie Buckley for “Hamnet,” Rose Byrne for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” Renate Reinsve for “Sentimental Value,” Emma Stone for “Bugonia” and Kate Hudson for “Song Sung Blue.”

The best actor nominees are Timothée Chalamet for “Marty Supreme,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “One Battle After Another,” Ethan Hawke for “Blue Moon,” Michael B. Jordan for “Sinners” and Wagner Moura for “The Secret Agent.”

In the supporting actor categories, the nominees are Jacob Elordi for “Frankenstein,” Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro for “One Battle After Another,” Stellan Skarsgård for “Sentimental Value” and Delroy Lindo for “Sinners.”

The supporting actress nominees are Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for “Sentimental Value,” Amy Madigan for “Weapons,” Wunmi Mosaku for “Sinners” and Teyana Taylor for “One Battle After Another.”

Who are the favorites to win?

For months, “One Battle After Another” has been the clear front-runner for best picture and best director but in the past week it’s looking like it might be a closer race in a showdown with “Sinners,” which is this year’s leading nominee, breaking the record for most nominations by a single film with 16. Associated Press Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr predict that “One Battle After Another” will still take best picture and best director. They also think Buckley will win best actress, Jordan will get best actor and Taylor supporting actress, but they’re split on supporting actor: Coyle thinks it will go to Penn, Bahr is staking her bet on Lindo.

Who is performing at the show?

The show will feature live performances of best song nominees “Golden,” from “KPop Demon Hunters,” and “I Lied to You,” from “Sinners.”

How can I watch the Oscar-nominated films?

Some of the nominees are still in theaters, but many of this year’s Oscar nominees are streaming on various platforms. The AP has a handy guide available here.

What stars are presenting awards?

Also confirmed to present at the show are Chris Evans, Javier Bardem, Maya Rudolph, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore and Kumail Nanjiani,

