Judge declares a mistrial in Rashaun Jones trial over Bryan Pata’s 2006 killing

MIAMI (AP) — A mistrial was declared Monday in a case where former Miami football player Rashaun Jones was accused…

MIAMI (AP) — A mistrial was declared Monday in a case where former Miami football player Rashaun Jones was accused of killing teammate Bryan Pata nearly 20 years ago, though court proceedings will continue and another trial is possible.

Jurors could not unanimously offer a verdict in the case, and Circuit Court Judge Cristina Miranda declared the mistrial. Hearings are set to resume Tuesday morning.

Jones was charged with second-degree murder in 2021. Pata was shot and killed outside his apartment on Nov. 7, 2006, a couple of hours after the Hurricanes finished practice. He was a standout defensive lineman for Miami with NFL hopes.

“It’s frustrating, really, for all of us, especially for our mom and for every single sibling and every single person that came out and supported us,” Edwin Pata, Bryan Pata’s brother, said after the mistrial was declared. “I think the big thing for us is closure, just some kind of closure for us. We’re going to remain steadfast. … We’ve just got to press on.”

Jones’ attorneys have insisted that he had nothing to do with the killing and believe the case against their client is built largely on circumstantial evidence.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.