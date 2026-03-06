Georgia Republicans push more bills aimed at Fulton County DA Fani Willis

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans are pushing for more restrictions on local prosecutors, saying their investigation into Fulton County District…

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans are pushing for more restrictions on local prosecutors, saying their investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proves the moves are needed.

Willis in August 2023 obtained an indictment against Trump and 18 others, accusing them of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. That case was dismissed in November after courts barred Willis and her office from pursuing it because of an “appearance of impropriety” stemming from a romantic relationship she had with a prosecutor she had hired to lead the case.

Several of the state senators who backed a measure that passed the chamber on Friday are running for statewide office, with primaries set for May 19. The fate of legislation concerning local prosecutors is unclear in the House, which is less rawly partisan than the Senate, although still under GOP control.

The measure that passed the Senate adds more reasons that local prosecutors can be disciplined or removed by a commission created in 2024 to provide oversight to elected district attorneys in Georgia, as well as elected solicitors general who prosecute lower-level crimes in some counties.

The measure lets the commission discipline prosecutors for violating bar rules, for failing to notify crime victims of prosecutor actions, failing to comply with public records requests, or showing “undue bias or prejudice” against the person being prosecuted.

“There was quite a bit of evidence presented to us, and testimony about conduct of prosecutors and really the lack of public faith in the independence and the impartiality of the prosecuting attorneys in the state,” said state Sen. Bill Cowsert, an Athens Republican running for attorney general.

Cowsert denied the measure was targeted at Willis, but Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who has been endorsed by Trump in his run for governor, saw it differently.

“But Fani Willis’ lawfare of President Trump and his allies has highlighted why oversight by the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission is vital,” Jones said in a statement. “This bill gives the PAQC the ability to go after DAs who refuse to be transparent, who engage in unprofessional attorney conduct, and who don’t take seriously their duties to victims of crimes.”

Of 140 complaints filed with the commission in 2025, only three related complaints about the same solicitor general in a rural county, were not dismissed. Washington County Solicitor General Michael Howard resigned in July while under investigation, agreeing to never run for a prosecutor post again.

Earlier in the session, senators passed a bill to enhance the commission’s investigatory power. But it’s a relatively meager outcome for the investigation, including an appearance by Willis herself in Decemnber when she engaged in a combative back-and-forth with Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal, who is running for lieutenant governor.

A second measure Friday was defeated that would have made district attorneys and some other county officials be elected on a nonpartisan basis in five Democratic-dominated metro Atlanta counties. That would have included Willis, a Democrat. Sen. Ed Setzler, a Republican from Acworth, argued that nonpartisan officials would be more effective and efficient. But the measure failed after eight Republicans voted against it.

A third measure originally would have allowed Georgia’s attorney general to intervene in serious criminal cases without the district attorney’s consent, but Democrats supported the measure after Cowsert watered it down to allow district attorneys to request assistance.

The state Senate, created the Special Committee on Investigations in January 2024 to examine allegations of misconduct against Willis, an elected Democrat, with regard to her prosecution of Trump.

