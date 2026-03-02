FBI joins Cincinnati police search for suspect after 9 wounded in nightclub shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities joined local police Monday in the search for a suspect in a weekend nightclub…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities joined local police Monday in the search for a suspect in a weekend nightclub shooting in Cincinnati that wounded nine people.

The nine were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after shots rang out around 1 a.m. Sunday inside the music venue Riverfront Live. Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Adam Hennie said all the victims were in stable condition.

The FBI was working with the Cincinnati Police Department on the investigation, said spokesperson Todd Lindgren, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered a $5,000 reward for information identifying a suspect.

Though it occurred almost simultaneously to a deadly bar shooting in Austin, Texas, which is being investigated as a potential act of terrorism, authorities in Ohio have not provided any details about a motive in the Cincinnati shooting.

Bill Halusek, spokesperson for the Cincinnati ATF, said that at this time, the Cincinnati shooting is not suspected to be an act of terrorism.

Anton Canady was at Riverfront Live when he said he heard “commotion” that sounded like a fight. He said music continued to play and shortly after, he heard gunshots. That’s when he and his girlfriend, Brandi Willis, began running for the exit.

Canady said Willis fell while trying to escape and to avoid her being trampled, he laid on top of her to protect her.

“I don’t think it was like they was doing it purposely or intentionally, I just think nobody wanted to die in there,” he said.

The 40-year-old Cincinnati resident spoke to The Associated Press from a hospital in Cincinnati while he waited for Willis to receive more medical attention for injuries she suffered during their attempted exit. Canady said his legs were cut and bruised.

When he finally exited the venue, he learned one of the people shot was his cousin.

“I hurried up, found something out of the car that was next to us. And I tied her wounds up so we can get that pressure. And we try to do the next step, which is call 911 and get her the attention she needed,” he said.

Canady said he spoke to his cousin on the phone Monday and she is “doing good” but is “in shock.”

Jermaine Tandy, also known as DJ Fresh, was hosting a birthday celebration at the venue, according to a post on his Facebook page. Management representing DJ Fresh said they were “devastated” by the events that took place during the celebration.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence,” the statement said. “This event was intended to be an opportunity for us to come together and enjoy great music; and have fun celebrating life, it is deeply frustrating that the actions of one individual ruined the evening for so many.”

According to the post, the venue owners were responsible for security at the event under the DJ’s rental agreement.

Riverfront Live sits along the Ohio River not far from Riverbend Music Center and often draws customers from concertgoers to the much larger outdoor venue, which is closed in winter.

It was rebranded Riverfront Live in 2018 after gaining attention for criminal activity. Portions of the property have also held the names Stage Forty-Three and Inner Circle, but it is best known as the former site of the iconic rock club Annie’s, which hosted performances in the 1990s and early 2000s of well-known rock acts.

