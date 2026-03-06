Cuba’s blackout, Shakira in Mexico and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

Feb. 27 – March 5, 2026 Swaths of Cuba remained without power this week after a huge blackout hit the…

Feb. 27 – March 5, 2026

Swaths of Cuba remained without power this week after a huge blackout hit the western part of the island in the latest outage blamed on a fragile electric grid and a lack of fuel. In Mexico, nearly 20 years after her first Zócalo concert, Shakira broke the plaza’s attendance record with about 400,000 fans, closing her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” tour. A military plane carrying 18 tons of new banknotes crashed in Bolivia, killing more than 20 people.

___

This gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch based in Mexico City.

___

