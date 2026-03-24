Charlie Kirk’s mentor and cheerleading pioneer Jeff Webb dies at 76 after a ‘tragic accident’

Jeff Webb, the founder of Varsity Spirit who helped transform cheerleading into an International Olympic Committee-recognized sport and mentored late…

Jeff Webb, the founder of Varsity Spirit who helped transform cheerleading into an International Olympic Committee-recognized sport and mentored late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, has died. He was 76.

A family spokesperson said Webb died Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee, following a “tragic accident.” The family has declined to comment on specifics.

Webb founded the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) in 1974 with the mission of changing the narrative around cheerleading, boosting its visibility and turning it into a globally recognized sport. His efforts included new uniform concepts, educational camps, training programs and the creation of the first national cheerleading competition. These efforts evolved into Varsity Spirit.

“He helped pioneer the use of advanced gymnastics and stunts in cheer routines, launched the first national cheerleading championships, and brought the sport to national audiences through televised broadcasts on ESPN,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “He also played a central role in developing the first safety guidelines and helped establish key governing bodies, including the U.S. All Star Federation and USA Cheer.”

Webb is survived by his wife, Gina, and his children, Jeffery and Caroline.

“Our father was, at his core, a man of inexhaustible energy, and he poured that energy into everything he did, from revolutionizing cheerleading to his never-ending — and constantly growing — list of activities,” Webb’s children wrote in a statement. “He brought that same spirit of dedication and encouragement to being a father and grandfather. To most people, he is a legendary entrepreneur — to us, he was our soccer coach and on-demand comedian, our mentor and father-daughter dance partner, our solace and our source of strength.”

He was also a conservative activist who was described as a mentor to Kirk, who was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Kirk’s company, Turning Point USA, posted a video in memory of Webb on social media.

“In memory of Jeff Webb,” the post reads. “A visionary who helped shape generations of young leaders and believed deeply in the power of community and country. A dear friend to Turning Point USA and Charlie. He will be greatly missed.”

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