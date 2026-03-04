Bodies of two young half-sisters found buried in suitcases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities in Cleveland were working Wednesday to identify two young half-sisters whose bodies were found buried inside…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities in Cleveland were working Wednesday to identify two young half-sisters whose bodies were found buried inside suitcases on the city’s east side.

The bodies were recovered on Monday in the city’s Collinwood neighborhood after a tip from a dog walker, according to police. One of the girls is believed to be between 8 and 13 years old, and the other between 10 and 14 years old.

Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd said at a Tuesday news conference that it was not clear how the girls, who were both Black, died, but that their bodies had been there for some time.

“We are hoping to find answers,” she said. “This is a terrible, tragic situation.”

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office used preliminary DNA relationship testing to confirm that the two girls were half-sisters, according to a statement. The office said further information would be released as it became available.

The circumstances didn’t appear to match any active missing persons cases in the area, Todd said.

