Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is hospitalized after a minor procedure, her office says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was hospitalized Tuesday after undergoing what her office described as a minor…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was hospitalized Tuesday after undergoing what her office described as a minor procedure to remove fluid that was pressing on her lung.

The 81-year-old Republican governor will be monitored at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery “in the coming days” out of an abundance of caution, Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said in a statement.

The fluid was discovered after Ivey went to her doctor because she was feeling discomfort in her left side and had recently experienced some shortness of breath.

“While it was not emergent, Governor Ivey wanted to get the procedure done as soon as possible so she can quickly get back to 100% to wrap up the 2026 Regular Session,” Maiola said. The legislative session is in its final days.

Her office did not specify how long the governor will be in the hospital or recovering.

“We are in touch with Governor Ivey, and she says she is determined to make a very speedy and full recovery.” Maiola said.

Ivey announced in 2019 that she was undergoing radiation for lung cancer. The governor described it as a small localized spot. Her office said in 2020 that scans indicated the treatment was successful and she was free of disease.

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