A vigil in Colombia, Messi in action and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

March 20 – 26, 2026 Soldiers held a vigil in Bogotá, Colombia, for the victims of a military cargo plane…

March 20 – 26, 2026

Soldiers held a vigil in Bogotá, Colombia, for the victims of a military cargo plane crash in Puerto Leguizamo in the country’s south. Soccer star Lionel Messi took part in a training ahead of an Argentina friendly against Mauritania in Buenos Aires. Migrants marched through Chiapas state protesting long waits for paperwork and requesting authorization to move to areas with greater employment prospects.

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This gallery was curated by photographer Martín Mejía, based in Lima, Peru.

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