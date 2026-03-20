A look at celebrations for Eid al-Fitr around the world, in photos

From prayers amid the rubble of Gaza to the great mosques of Istanbul, Muslims around the world are celebrating the…

From prayers amid the rubble of Gaza to the great mosques of Istanbul, Muslims around the world are celebrating the holiday of Eid al-Fitr as they bid farewell to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Eid is typically greeted with joy and excitement and is marked with prayers and festivities that include family visits, gatherings, outings and new clothes. Prayers and celebrations are being held across Muslim countries like Egypt, and by Muslims in Greece, Russia and further afield.

This year Eid is also being marked with war raging in Iran and many parts of the Middle East.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

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