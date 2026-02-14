When Olympic dreams hit the ice: Photos of falls, flips and hard landings

Ilia Malinin fell in the men’s free skate program, ending his medal hopes. Lindsey Vonn crashed and broke her left…

Ilia Malinin fell in the men’s free skate program, ending his medal hopes. Lindsey Vonn crashed and broke her left leg during a women’s downhill race while Liu Jiayu was injured in a crash in the women’s snowboarding halfpipe qualifications. This photo gallery highlights some of the most dramatic falls at the Milan Winter Olympics.

