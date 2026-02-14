Live Radio
Home » National News » When Olympic dreams hit…

When Olympic dreams hit the ice: Photos of falls, flips and hard landings

The Associated Press

February 14, 2026, 3:59 PM

Ilia Malinin fell in the men’s free skate program, ending his medal hopes. Lindsey Vonn crashed and broke her left leg during a women’s downhill race while Liu Jiayu was injured in a crash in the women’s snowboarding halfpipe qualifications. This photo gallery highlights some of the most dramatic falls at the Milan Winter Olympics.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up