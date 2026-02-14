When Olympic dreams hit the ice: Photos of falls, flips and hard landings

Ilia Malinin fell in the men’s free skate program, ending his medal hopes. Lindsey Vonn crashed and broke her left leg during a women’s downhill race while Liu Jiayu was injured in a crash in the women’s snowboarding halfpipe qualifications. This photo gallery highlights some of the most dramatic falls at the Milan Winter Olympics.
