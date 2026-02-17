Live Radio
Take a flight with Olympic ski jumping photos

The Associated Press

February 17, 2026, 7:08 AM

Creative angles and fresh perspectives from below, above and beyond the hill, bring the artistry of ski jumping to life at Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium in the Milan Cortina Games.

Skiers rocket off the jump at nearly 60 mph (95 kilometers per hour) and soar well beyond the length of a football field.

Images freeze them midflight, blur them in motion or bend the perspective.

The skiers are up floating in the night sky and then they’re down on the white snow. It’s over in seconds.

