Remote-piloted drones chase Olympians at the Winter Games, in photos

Drone cameras are changing how broadcasters show Olympic winter sports by chasing athletes down the course for fast and close-up shots. The cameras have become ubiquitous in showcasing the speeds and angles of skiers, lugers, snowboarders, ski jumpers and other winter Olympians at these Games.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

