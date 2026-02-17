Ramadan ushers in a month of fasting, worship and charity for Muslims, in photos

Muslims worldwide will begin daily fasting from dawn to sunset as Ramadan starts, marking a period of worship, reflection and charity.

Israel Palestinians Palestinians hang decorations beside the rubble of destroyed homes as they prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana Pakistan Ramadan A painter gives finish touches to an artwork as workers clean an area of the historic Mahabat Khan mosque in preparation for the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad Pakistan Ramadan A man tries on a traditional cap which will be used while praying during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a shop, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad Egypt Ramadan People buy traditional lanterns in Sayyeda Zeinab market ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) AP Photo/Amr Nabil Lebanon Ramadan A worker sets decorations in preparation for the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) AP Photo/Hussein Malla Lebanon Ramadan People shop for decorations in preparation for the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan at a store in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) AP Photo/Bilal Hussein Pakistan Ramadan A man walks past a neon light decoration with wording 'Ramadan Kareem' placed by local authorities in connection with upcoming Muslims holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) AP Photo/Anjum Naveed Israel Palestinians Ramadan Muslim worshippers perform evening Tarawih prayer on the first night of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Alkanz Mosque, which was damaged during the Israel–Hamas war, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi Pakistan Ramadan A worker cleans an area of the historic Mahabat Khan mosque in preparation for the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad Pakistan Ramadan Workers clean carpet at the historic Mahabat Khan mosque in preparation for the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad) AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad Syria Aleppo Clashes Photo Gallery People gather to sight the Ramadan crescent moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan at the foothills of Mount Qasioun near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Damascus, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed Syria Aleppo Clashes Photo Gallery People gather to sight the Ramadan crescent moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan at the foothills of Mount Qasioun near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Damascus, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed) AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed Israel Palestinians Ramadan Muslim worshippers perform the evening Tarawih prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, next to the Dome of Rock shrine at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean Israel Palestinians Ramadan Muslim worshippers perform evening Tarawih prayer on the first night of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Great Omari Mosque, which was damaged during the Israel–Hamas war, in Gaza City, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana ( 1 /14) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Muslims worldwide will begin daily fasting from dawn to sunset as Ramadan starts, marking a period of worship, reflection and charity. The holy month, the ninth in the Islamic lunar calendar, brings families together for meals to break the fast. Ramadan begins Wednesday or Thursday, varying by country due to differing moon sighting practices.

