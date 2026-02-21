Polish speedskater Sellier cut by opponent’s blade, stretchered off at Winter Olympics, in photos

Polish short-track speedskater Kamila Sellier suffered a scary cut above her left eye after another competitor’s blade hit her during…

Polish short-track speedskater Kamila Sellier suffered a scary cut above her left eye after another competitor’s blade hit her during the 1,500 meters on Friday at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Polish officials said Sellier’s eye was OK. She received stitches at the arena in Milan before going to the hospital for more tests.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___ AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.