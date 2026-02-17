Live Radio
Photos show the life of civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson

The Associated Press

February 17, 2026, 6:58 AM

Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson died Tuesday. A protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate, Jackson led a lifetime of crusades in the United States and abroad, advocating for the poor and underrepresented on issues from voting rights and job opportunities to education and health care. He was 84.

