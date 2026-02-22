Live Radio
Photos of violence in Mexico after the army killed cartel boss Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera

The Associated Press

February 22, 2026, 7:31 PM

The Mexican army Sunday killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho.” That effectively decapitated what had become Mexico’s most powerful cartel.

Vehicles were burned in various states and federal troops stood guard outside the General Prosecutor’s headquarters in Mexico City.

