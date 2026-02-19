New Mexico reopens investigation into alleged illegal activity at Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general has reopened an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein ’s former Zorro Ranch, as…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s attorney general has reopened an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein ’s former Zorro Ranch, as allegations swirl about what role the secluded spot played in sexual abuse or sex trafficking of underage girls and young women.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez’s office said Thursday that the decision was made after reviewing information recently released by the U.S. Justice Department.

Although New Mexico’s initial case was closed in 2019 at the request of federal prosecutors in New York, state prosecutors say now that “revelations outlined in the previously sealed FBI files warrant further examination.”

The New Mexico Department of Justice said special agents and prosecutors at the agency will be seeking immediate access to the complete, unredacted federal case file and intend to work with other law enforcement partners as well as a new truth commission established by state lawmakers to look into activities at the ranch.

“As with any potential criminal matter, we will follow the facts wherever they lead, carefully evaluate jurisdictional considerations, and take appropriate investigative action, including the collection and preservation of any relevant evidence that remains available,” the New Mexico Department of Justice said in a statement.

The investigation was one of several major developments in the continuing fallout from the release of the federal government’s so-called Epstein files. Earlier Thursday, British police arrested the former Prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his links to the late sex offender.

Renewed efforts to investigate the sex trafficking allegations

In Washington, D.C., members of Congress are still working to lift the veil with more testimony from powerful people.

On Thursday, video was released of a six-hour deposition of billionaire retail mogul Les Wexner. In it, Wexner remains defiant that he didn’t know of or participate in Epstein’s crimes, and he doubles down on the fact that the two “weren’t friends.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is scheduled to appear before the same House Oversight Committee next week, with former President Bill Clinton following the next day.

In New Mexico, the state’s truth commission had its first meeting Tuesday. Aside from looking into the abuse and trafficking allegations, New Mexico lawmakers want to know why Epstein was not registered as a sex offender in the state after pleading guilty in 2008 in Florida to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl and whether there was corruption among public officials.

Epstein never faced charges in New Mexico, but state prosecutors confirmed in 2019 that they had interviewed possible victims who visited the ranch south of Santa Fe. They never elaborated on how many accusers were interviewed or what they say took place at the ranch.

Also Thursday, lawyers for Epstein accusers said they’ve reached a proposed settlement in a class action lawsuit against his estate — the latest effort to compensate his victims. Pending a judge’s approval, Epstein’s estate would pay between $25 million and $35 million, depending on how many victims qualify for the settlement.

The estate previously paid 136 claimants a total of $121 million via its Epstein Victims Compensation Program and paid more than $48 million to settle claims from 59 other victims, court records show.

Property is under new ownership

Epstein purchased the sprawling Zorro Ranch in New Mexico in 1993 from former Democratic Gov. Bruce King and built a hilltop mansion. Nearby was a private airstrip with a hangar and helipad. The property also included a ranch office, a firehouse and a seven-bay heated garage.

The property was sold by Epstein’s estate in 2023 — with proceeds going toward creditors — to the family of Don Huffines, a Republican running for state comptroller in Texas. In a social media post on X, Huffines said the property has been renamed San Rafael Ranch after a saint associated with healing and that his family plans to operate a Christian retreat there.

A spokesperson for Huffines has said that the owners have never been approached by local, state or federal law enforcement requesting access to the ranch and if they do, full cooperation will be granted.

Ranch appears many times in released documents

There are thousands of references to the ranch in the documents released by federal authorities.

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, a Democrat, was among the guests to have visited the ranch. Following one of the early investigations into the disgraced financier, Richardson donated $50,000 in 2006 gubernatorial campaign contributions from Epstein to charity.

Emails and schedules recently released by federal authorities also show a long list of entrepreneurs, actors and scientists were invited to the ranch over the years, including Woody Allen, Robert Redford, Reid Hoffman, Joi Ito and Peter Thiel.

New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard canceled grazing leases held by the ranch in 2019 after her office was denied access to inspect the nearly 2 square miles (5 square kilometers) of leased state land.

Garcia Richard in a letter sent last week called on federal authorities and state prosecutors to ensure a thorough criminal investigation into allegations related to the ranch. She called the allegations “deeply disturbing.”

In 2019 after Epstein’s death, a woman identified as Jane Doe said in court that he had molested her at Zorro Ranch in 2004, when she was 15. The woman recalled feeling small and powerless, describing how he laid her on the floor so she was confronted by all the framed photographs on his dresser of him smiling with wealthy celebrities and politicians.

“People deserve to know the truth about what happened on Epstein’s ranch and are looking to leaders for answers,” Garcia Richard said in a statement.

Associated Press writers Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City, Michael R. Sisak in New York and Julie Carr Smyth in Columbus, Ohio, contributed.

