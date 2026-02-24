New Hampshire resident charged in shooting at Canadian border

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have charged a New Hampshire resident in connection with a shooting that occurred at the…

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have charged a New Hampshire resident in connection with a shooting that occurred at the state’s border with Canada, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Blu Zeke Daly, 26, who also goes by Cullan Zeke Daly, of Manchester, was charged with one count of attempted murder of a federal officer and one count of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, prosecutors said. Daly was shot near the border early Sunday by a U.S. Border Patrol agent who was returning fire from Daly, investigators said Monday.

Daly is at a hospital receiving medical treatment under guard, prosecutors said. The Border Patrol agent, whom authorities have not named, was unharmed, authorities said earlier this week.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has said shots were fired around 1 a.m. Sunday in Pittsburg, a town of about 800 people at the border with Canada. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire said Tuesday that a border patrol agent encountered Daly driving alone near the border late Saturday and followed Daly for a distance. Daly then arrived at the Pittsburg Port of Entry, which was closed at the time.

“The Border Patrol agent activated his emergency lights and exited his vehicle, at which point Daly started to turn. Daly then fired a handgun at the Border Patrol agent. The agent returned fire with his own service weapon and shot Daly,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

It was unclear Tuesday night if Daly had an attorney. Prosecutors said the case is still under investigation and the FBI is taking the lead.

Pittsburg is a rural community that is home to the state’s sole border crossing with the Canadian province of Quebec. It’s is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of the state capital of Concord. The town borders Maine and Vermont as well as Canada.

___

Whittle reported from Scarborough, Maine.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.