Mexican soldiers, Bolivian Carnival and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

Feb. 20-26, 2026

Soldiers stood guard by charred vehicles set on fire in Michoacán, Jalisco, and other states in Mexico following the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera. Carnival finished up in Bolivia. And in Argentina, “therians” — people who say they identify as non-human animals — gathered in a Buenos Aires park to jump and bark the day away.

This gallery was curated by photographer Juan Karita based in La Paz, Bolivia.

