Lt. Gov. Delgado ends campaign for New York governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado suspended his campaign for governor on Tuesday, ending his challenge to fellow Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul as she seeks reelection to a second full term.

Delgado had been running since last summer as a progressive alternative to Hochul. But after a week of setbacks, he conceded that the highly unusual challenge to the governor by her own No. 2 was impractical.

“After much consideration, I’ve concluded that there simply is no viable path forward,” Delgado said in a statement.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday endorsed Hochul, providing the governor with high-profile support from a new mayor with star power on the left. And Delgado failed to earn enough support for an automatic spot on the Democratic primary ballot at the state party’s convention, meaning he would have had to circulate petitions.

Separately, the liberal Working Families Party declined to endorse Delgado.

New York Republicans this week are expected to nominate Bruce Blakeman, a county official in New York City’s Long Island suburbs and ally of President Donald Trump, for governor.

Hochul and Delgado had been feuding for months before Delgado announced his candidacy in June. He said New York needed more progressive, transformational leadership.

Delgado remained Hochul’s lieutenant governor even as he tossed jabs at her during his campaign. He said Tuesday he will continue to serve as lieutenant governor and support Democrats.

“And though my campaign has come to an end, I fully intend to do all I can in our effort to build a more humane, affordable, and equitable state that serves all New Yorkers,” he said.

Hochul named Adrienne Adams, the former speaker of the New York City Council, as her replacement lieutenant governor pick for the upcoming election.

