Idaho woman charged in connection with stolen ambulance that was driven into building housing DHS

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Boise, Idaho woman has been charged with malicious destruction of federal property by fire after prosecutors said she stole an ambulance, drove it into a building that houses U.S. Department of Homeland Security offices and then poured accelerant inside the property.

Sarah Elizabeth George, 43, was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Boise.

In court documents, FBI special agent Daniel Ramirez said a suspect believed to be George stole a Canyon County Paramedics ambulance from St. Luke’s Hospital Emergency Center in the Boise bedroom community of Meridian late on Feb. 18. Ramirez said the suspect then drove the ambulance to a nearby parking lot, loaded at least two gas jugs and a plastic bag into the vehicle and then drove the ambulance through the front doors of a nearby office building before getting out and pouring the contents of the jugs on the lobby floor.

The building is owned by St. Luke’s Health System and the hospital has faced criticism for leasing space in the building to the Department of Homeland Security while President Donald Trump’s administration carries out his immigration enforcement crackdown.

Messages were left Tuesday for a public defender listed as George’s attorney and at a number listed for George.

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said during a press conference shortly after the incident that responding agencies apparently scared off the suspect before the accelerant was ignited. Police were unable to locate the suspect at the time, but Ramirez wrote in court documents that investigators were able to identify George after reviewing footage from closed-circuit cameras in the area. Camera footage and receipts from stores in the area also showed George purchased gas jugs and gas shortly before the ambulance was stolen, Ramirez said.

George’s Facebook page included a post with the words, “If it can be destroyed by the truth then it should be destroyed; it was built in lies anyways,” above an image depicting the White House in flames, Ramirez wrote in court documents.

George is also charged with malicious destruction of property used or affecting interstate or foreign commerce, according to court documents. She has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

