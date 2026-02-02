Gas explosion in New Hampshire sparks a fire at a mental health facility

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Three firefighters were injured when a natural gas leak caused an explosion and fire Monday at…

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Three firefighters were injured when a natural gas leak caused an explosion and fire Monday at a New Hampshire mental health center, but the building’s occupants all evacuated safely.

About 40 people were in the Greater Nashua Mental Health facility when someone called 911 to report an odor of gas, State Fire Marshall Sean Toomey said. Firefighters were still investigating when the explosion happened and part of the building began to collapse, said Nashua Fire Chief Steve Buxton. He said the three injured firefighters were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident prompted authorities to send an alert to nearby homes and businesses telling people to extinguish any burners or flames and to prepare to evacuate.

Jesci Larochelle said she was in her living room watching TV, less than a half mile from the fire, and felt her house shake like a tree had fallen on it. She began checking the house for damage when she received the alert, she said in a text message.

Nashua is in southern New Hampshire, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Boston. The center, which provides substance misuse services and services for deaf and older adults, is on a busy stretch of road in a heavily commercial area.

The blast appeared to have obliterated at least part of the building, with aerial footage from WCBV-TV showing flames and smoke billowing from the rubble. Bits of wreckage appeared to be scattered in the snow and a parking lot in front of the facility.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte, a Nashua native, said she had been briefed on the explosion and offered thanks to the “heroic efforts” by firefighters and first responders.

The blast comes amid a lengthy cold spell in the Northeast, and Buxton said the weather hampered efforts to get water to the flames. A natural gas leak and explosion at a Pennsylvania nursing home late last year killed three people and injured others, prompting lawsuits and an ongoing federal investigation.

