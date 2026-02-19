Photos show former Prince Andrew’s royal career before facing Epstein files fallout

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. A U.K. police force said Thursday that it…

A U.K. police force said Thursday that it was “assessing” reports that the former Prince Andrew sent trade reports to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who is King Charles III’s brother, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein.

This photo gallery, curated by AP photo editors, shows moments from the royal career of the former prince.

