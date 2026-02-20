Carnival, Ash Wednesday and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

Feb. 13-19, 2026 Street parties abounded as Carnival took place across Bolivia, Brazil, Venezuela and other places. Parishioners went to…

Feb. 13-19, 2026

Street parties abounded as Carnival took place across Bolivia, Brazil, Venezuela and other places. Parishioners went to churches to receive ashes on Ash Wednesday in Mexico City. Montserrat Fuentes stood on the block she’s worked at for 20 years as preparations for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City cut into the livelihoods of sex workers like her.

This gallery was curated by photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

