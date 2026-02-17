Live Radio
Home » National News » Athletes and fans brave…

Athletes and fans brave the snow and cold at the Winter Games, in photos

The Associated Press

February 17, 2026, 7:26 AM

Heavy snowfall continues to sweep across the mountain venues of the Winter Games, postponing some events but failing to stop the action as athletes push through snow-covered courses and bundled-up fans endure the cold to cheer them on.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up