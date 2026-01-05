What life looks like a year after the deadly Los Angeles wildfires in photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In an empty lot in Altadena, California, the ground is covered by a soft blanket of…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In an empty lot in Altadena, California, the ground is covered by a soft blanket of small white wildflowers. But before the blooms, there was toxic ash and melted metal, as well as the remnants of family heirlooms and a home that once stood. One year after the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles, communities are starting to rebuild. Some lucky residents already have constructed new homes.

The two fires that broke out Jan. 7, 2025, killed more than 30 people and destroyed over 17,000 homes and buildings in Los Angeles County. The Palisades Fire scorched LA’s coastal Pacific Palisades neighborhood. The Eaton Fire razed the town of Altadena northeast of LA. Many hope to create something new as they mourn what was lost.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.