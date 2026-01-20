Vikings WR Jordan Addison won’t face trespassing charge in Florida after dismissal of case

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will not be charged with misdemeanor trespassing, after the case…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will not be charged with misdemeanor trespassing, after the case against him was dismissed one week following his arrest.

Florida state attorney Susan Lopez issued a termination of prosecution notice in Hillsborough County court on Tuesday, ordering the release of Addison’s $500 bond.

Addison was detained by Seminole Indian Police at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at 3:46 a.m. on Jan. 12 and was released from jail later that day.

“On behalf of his agent and all of his people, we are very happy that we were able to get this thing brought to light quickly and that his name was not dragged through the mud anymore,” said Brian Pakett, an attorney for Addison. “Jordan is a great kid, and he did nothing wrong throughout this entire incident. Any suggestions otherwise are frivolous.”

Addison served a three-game suspension to start the 2025 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, stemming from his drunken driving arrest in Los Angeles the year before after police found him asleep at the wheel of his car near the airport.

The 2023 first-round draft pick had 42 catches on 79 targets for 610 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games this season.

