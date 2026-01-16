The Latest: Trump thanks Iran for halting executions as allies discourage US from striking

President Donald Trump took the unusual step on Friday of thanking the Iranian government for not following through on executions…

President Donald Trump took the unusual step on Friday of thanking the Iranian government for not following through on executions of what he said was meant to be hundreds of political prisoners.

“Iran canceled the hanging of over 800 people,” Trump told reporters while leaving the White House to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, adding that he “greatly respected” the move.

The sentiment seemed to back away from Trump’s recent repeated suggestions that the U.S. might strike Iran militarily if its government triggered mass killings during widespread protests that swept that country but now have quieted.

Over the past two days, several Middle Eastern allies of the U.S. had urged the Trump administration to hold off on striking, fearing such action would destabilize an already volatile region as well as the global economy.

Here’s the latest:

Exiled crown prince calls for Iranians to take the streets again after deadly crackdown

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Friday encouraged Iranians to take to the streets again this weekend, just as the nationwide protests had been smothered following the killing of more than at least 2,600 protesters by Iranian security forces.

In a post on X, the son of the deposed king urged his “brave compatriots” to “raise your voices of anger and protest” Saturday to Monday.

“The world sees your courage and will offer clearer and more practical support to your national revolution,” Pahlavi said in the post.

His comments came after Iran had returned to uneasy calm after a wave of protests that drew a bloody crackdown and warnings of massive executions to come for the thousands detained across the country.

Trump had also encouraged the protests to continue earlier in the week, saying “help was on the way.”

Days later, Trump backed off on his threats after saying he got assurances that the killings had stopped and executions would be halted.

Trump gets Palm Beach County road named after him

Trump beamed with pride on Friday at an event held in a Mar-a-Lago ballroom in which a stretch of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County, Florida was named after him.

The portion of the road goes from Palm Beach International Airport to Trump’s residence, the Mar-a-Lago Club.

“I’m tremendously honored,” Trump said. “That’s a very important stretch. A lot of people, a lot of important people, and I don’t care if they’re important or not, but important and not important people travel on that road.”

The president said of the street sign: “When people see that the beautiful sign is all lit up nice at night and it says ‘Donald J. Trump Boulevard,’ they’ll be filled with pride. Just pride. Not in me. Pride in our country.”

National Guard mission extended in nation’s capital

National Guard troops will be on the streets of Washington, D.C., until the end of the year, according to a memo reviewed by The Associated Press.

The memo, signed by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and dated Wednesday, said “the conditions of the mission” warranted an extension past the end of next month to continue supporting President Donald Trump’s “ongoing efforts to restore law and order.”

It comes after Trump said this month that for now he was dropping his push to deploy National Guard troops in Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, as he faced legal challenges.

In Washington, troops have been charged with patrolling the streets and picking up trash. Trump has asserted repeatedly that crime has vanished in the city.

The National Guard has about 2,400 troops in Washington, with about 700 from D.C. and the rest from 11 other states with Republican governors, including Indiana, South Carolina, Alabama and Oklahoma.

Vice President JD Vance to speak at 2026 March for Life

The vice president’s office confirmed he will be speaking at the Jan. 23 event in Washington.

The annual rally by abortion opponents on the National Mall draws thousands and typically features remarks from leading conservative politicians. Vance spoke at the event in person last year and Trump spoke in a pre-recorded video message.

Trump told reporters on Friday that he pre-recorded a message for the march.

Most Republicans say the country is better off under Trump in an AP-NORC poll, but only about half see improvement in their own lives

Several Republicans surveyed in our latest AP-NORC poll explained their reasoning: It hinged less on tangible benefits to themselves and their families and more on a feeling that Trump had successfully averted Biden-era polices that they felt were leading the country astray.

For John Candela, a 64-year-old father and grandfather in New Rochelle, New York, that included securing the southern border and Trump’s about-face on more progressive social policies, such as Biden’s federal support for transgender Americans.

″All these things that, in my mind, was wrong,” he said. “Now, I got somebody in the presidency that was thinking along my lines as far as getting back to what it should be.”

Gov. Tim Walz’s office says it’s in conversation with White House over ICE and unrest

The office of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says it’s “engaged in ongoing conversation with the White House.”

The Democratic governor’s office issued that statement Friday after President Donald Trump pulled back on his threat to invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy troops to quell protests in Minneapolis.“

The governor met with former governors and business, faith, elected, and civic leaders urging them to help lower the temperature and appeal to Trump administration leadership,” Walz’s office said.

On Thursday, Walz’s office said he was attempting to get hold of Trump over the threat. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt questioned whether his request was genuine.

Melania Trump encourages youth to use artificial intelligence to achieve career goals

“Creators must stretch their minds to think differently,” the first lady said during a webinar sponsored by Zoom, adding that AI has opened a world of endless “possibility.”

But she warned students against relying too heavily on the growing technology.

“Choose to let your imagination drive your intellectual progress,” she said. “But never use AI as a quick solution. Be intellectually honest with yourself, use AI as a tool, but do not let it replace your personal intelligence.”

The first lady is active in White House efforts on AI and education. She also used AI technology to produce the audiobook of her memoir, “Melania.”

Trump pulls back on threat of using Insurrection Act in Minneapolis

Trump has pulled back on his threat to invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy troops to quell protests in Minneapolis, saying Friday there wasn’t a reason for him to use it “right now.”

“If I needed it, I’d use it,” the president told reporters Friday. “I don’t think there’s any reason right now to use it, but if I needed it, I’d use it. It’s very powerful.”

Trump threatened Thursday to invoke the 1807 law as protests in the city continued against federal officers enforcing his massive immigration crackdown.

A man was shot and wounded Wednesday by an immigration officer who’d been attacked with a shovel and broom handle. That shooting further heightened fear and anger since a federal agent fatally shot Renee Good last week.

Trump calls Canada agreeing to cut tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles ‘a good thing’

Asked about Canada breaking with the U.S. and reaching a pact to cut its 100% tariff on Chinese electric cars, Trump said, “Well, it’s OK.”

“That’s what he should be doing and it’s a good thing for him to sign a trade deal,” Trump said of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“If you can get a deal with China, you should do that,” Trump added.

Carney announced the deal Friday. In exchange, Canada will get lower Chinese tariffs on its farm products.

The agreement followed Carney being unable to reach a deal with Trump to reduce some U.S. tariffs that are punishing key sectors of the Canadian economy.

Trump says he accepted Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize medal because ‘she offered it to me’

“I thought it was very nice,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House to travel to Florida.

The president claims to have ended eight wars and said Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela’s opposition leader, told him that no one deserved the prize more than him.

“I thought it was a very nice gesture,” Trump said. “And by the way, I think she’s a very fine woman and we’ll be talking again.”

Trump and Machado met at the White House on Thursday. The organization that oversees the Nobel Peace Prize recently said the prize cannot be revoked, transferred or shared with others once it has been announced.

Italy’s foreign minister says he spoke with Rubio about the release of political prisoners, Greenland and Gaza

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Friday he had a “long and cordial” phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which he confirmed his presence in Washington at the February meeting on critical minerals.

“I expressed my appreciation for the United States’ support for the release of Alberto Trentini and other Italian political prisoners, and for the release of other Italians still in Venezuelan prisons,” Tajani wrote on X.

“On Greenland, I reiterated the importance of ensuring the security of the Arctic region within the NATO framework,” he added.

“We want to engage with the U.S. and work together on the crisis in Iran and for peace in Ukraine.”

On Gaza, Tajani renewed Rome’s commitment to implementing the second phase of the U.S. plan “in terms of humanitarian aid, security, governance, and reconstruction.”

Nobel committee says laureates can give away medals, but they’re still the winners

Nobel Peace Prize winners can give away their medals but the original laureate remains the prize’s recipient, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said Friday, a day after Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado said she presented her medal to President Donald Trump.

The committee said in a statement that a laureate cannot share the prize or transfer it to others once it’s been announced. But the medal, prize money of diploma can be given away, donated and sold, with several having done so over the decades.

The committee added that it does not “see it as their role to engage in day-to-day commentary on Peace Prize laureates or the political processes that they are engaged in.”

Trump takes the unusual step of thanking Iran for canceling executions of political prisoners

President Donald Trump took the unusual step on Friday of thanking the Iranian government for not following through on executions of what he said was meant to be hundreds of political prisoners.

“Iran canceled the hanging of over 800 people,” Trump told reporters while leaving the White House to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. He added “and I greatly respect the fact that they canceled.”

The Republican president also suggested on his social media site that more than 800 people had been set to be executed, but he said they now won’t be. Those sentiments come after Trump spent days suggesting that the U.S. might strike Iran militarily if its government triggered mass killings during widespread protests that have swept that country.

The death toll from those protests continues to rise, activists say. Still, Trump seemed to hint that the prospects for U.S. military action were fading since Iran had held off on the executions.

▶ Read more about Iran protests

Trump plans to pardon ex-Puerto Rico Gov. Vázquez on campaign finance violation charge: official

A White House official says President Donald Trump plans to pardon former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez.

Vázquez pleaded guilty last August to a campaign finance violation in a federal case that authorities say also involved a former FBI agent and a Venezuelan banker. Her sentencing was set for later this month.

Federal prosecutors had been seeking one year behind bars. The official who confirmed the planned pardon wasn’t authorized to reveal the news by name and on the condition of anonymity Friday. Vázquez was the U.S. territory’s first former governor to plead guilty to a crime, specifically accepting a donation from a foreigner for her 2020 political campaign.

▶ Read more about pardon of ex-Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez

— Darlene Superville

Machado event concludes after an hour

“It’s a pleasure to interact with journalists who can speak freely,” Machado said in Spanish, just before she exited the stage at Heritage Foundation.

Machado gives few glimpses into what she feels US should do

In several different lines of questioning about what she felt Trump should do or if she had urged the U.S. president to make certain moves, Machado repeatedly deferred, saying, “I think I don’t need to urge the president on specific things.”

She also said she was “very impressed” at how closely she perceived Trump was following the situation in Venezuela.

Machado won’t speculate if Rodríguez should take part in new elections

“I’m not going to speculate,” Machado said in Spanish, in response to a question about if Venezuela’s acting president should participate. “I’m just speaking about the facts. About Mrs. Delcy Rodríguez, I believe U.S. justice has enough information.”

“It’s very clear what her profile is,” she added.

Asked if she feared Trump’s statements that he’s working with Rodriguez would perpetuate the current regime, Machado responded that she felt Rodríguez was “just following orders.”

Machado agrees with Trump on new Venezuelan elections ‘soon’ but gives no timeline

Describing the ongoing transition in vague terms, Machado offered no deadlines for elections that could disrupt the Trump administration’s plans to stabilize the country.

But the opposition leader expressed confidence that at the end of that process, democracy would be restored and Venezuela’s economy would emerge as the “real Latin American miracle.”

Trump has said it would be difficult for Machado to lead because she “doesn’t have the support within or the respect within the country” and, while he’s signaled support for new elections, has given no timeline.

Machado’s party is widely believed to have won 2024 elections rejected by Maduro

Machado gives a few details of her escape from Venezuela

Machado said she wouldn’t speak too much about how she was able to safely leave her home country late last year, but she did say she was hurt while on a boat and that “we got lost in the ocean.”

“For protection of those involved and helped me get here, I will wait until the regime is no longer in capacity to harm them to share that detail,” Machado said.

Before she appeared in Oslo, Norway, in December, hours after her daughter accepted her Nobel Peace Prize, Machado had been in hiding for nearly a year, when she was briefly detained after joining supporters in a protest in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital. An American firm with experience in special operations helped spirit her out of Venezuela en route to Norway.

