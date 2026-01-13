Smithsonian faces a deadline to show Trump its plans for exhibits for America’s 250th birthday

The Smithsonian Institution faced a Tuesday deadline to detail its plans for celebrating the country’s 250th birthday.

Trump Smithsonian FILE - A display in the "Great Debate" section of a democracy exhibit at the National Museum of American History, seen Aug. 26, 2025, in Washington, reflects some of the issues the nation grapples with. (AP Photo/Calvin Woodward, File) AP Photo/Calvin Woodward, File Trump Smithsonian FILE - A new sign at the presidential impeachment exhibit in the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, on Aug. 26, 2025, describes the counts against President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. The Senate acquitted him in both trials. (AP Photo/Calvin Woodward, File) AP Photo/Calvin Woodward, File ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Smithsonian Institution faced a Tuesday deadline to detail its plans for celebrating the country’s 250th birthday, part of President Donald Trump’s sweeping efforts to purge negativity from the stories that Americans are told about their history.

Trump has previously threatened the Smithsonian’s funding if it continues to promote what he considers “divisive narratives.” The institution is a cornerstone of American culture, operating 21 museums and a zoo that are among the most popular tourist destinations in Washington.

By Tuesday, the Smithsonian was supposed to provide lists of all displays, objects, wall text and other material dedicated to this year’s anniversary and other purposes. The intent is to ensure Americans get an upbeat accounting of the country’s history, not one weighted by complexities or shameful episodes of the past.

The ultimatum was laid out in a Dec. 18 letter to Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch III from the White House budget director, Russell Vought, and the domestic policy director, Vince Haley.

Escalating pressure

“We wish to be assured that none of the leadership of the Smithsonian museums is confused about the fact that the United States has been among the greatest forces for good in the history of the world,” the letter said.

Americans “will have no patience for any museum that is diffident about America’s founding or otherwise uncomfortable conveying a positive view of American history, one which is justifiably proud of our country’s accomplishments and record.”

The Smithsonian is not a federal entity but receives a majority of its money from Congress.

The White House initially asked for all relevant materials in September but said documents turned over by the Smithsonian fell far short of what it requested.

In his March executive order, Trump claimed there had been a “concerted and widespread” effort over the past decade to rewrite American history by replacing “objective facts” with a “distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth.”

As part of that, Vice President JD Vance was placed on the Smithsonian’s Board of Regents to oversee efforts to “remove improper ideology” from all areas of the institution.

The Smithsonian and the White House did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Reshaping America’s story

The prospect of polishing the historical record to satisfy a president is concerning to many who study the past.

“History is about evidence,” said Matthew Delmont, a history professor at Dartmouth College. “It’s about welcoming complexity and nuance. It’s not about crafting a single story that needs to make everyone feel happy.”

Jim McSweeney, a retired archivist from the National Archives, said: “Here’s our history. Here’s our shared experience. We have to learn from it and never go back and try to whitewash or change anything based upon your political leanings.”

In the months leading up to Trump’s order in August for an official review of all Smithsonian exhibits, Trump fired the head archivist of the National Archives and said he was firing the National Portrait Gallery’s director, Kim Sajet, who maintained the backing of the Smithsonian’s governing board, but ultimately resigned.

Already, references to Trump’s two impeachments have been removed from his photo portrait display at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in its “American Presidents” exhibition, though the text was available online.

Museums under scrutiny

Administration officials have couched the accounting as work needed before the nation celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, which the letter calls “a singular opportunity to justify confidence in the operations of America’s leading cultural institutions.”

The Smithsonian review is just one part of Trump’s broadside against a culture he deems too liberal.

Trump fired the board of the Kennedy Center, one of the nation’s premier cultural institutions, handpicking a new one that voted to add his name to the storied complex’s exterior. In the months since, a number of artists have withdrawn from performances at the venue, some citing the name change and Trump’s involvement.

At the White House, Trump designed a partisan and subjective “Presidential Walk of Fame” featuring gilded photographs of himself and predecessors, with plaques on what they did. He excludes Democrat Joe Biden, who is represented instead by an autopen to symbolize what Trump has described as a presidency in absentia.

At the time, the White House said Trump was a primary author of the plaques, which praised him as a historically successful figure and described Biden as the worst president in history and one who brought the U.S. to “the brink of destruction.”

