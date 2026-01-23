Police fight gangs in Haiti and Guatemala, and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

Jan. 16-22, 2026 Police patrolled a gang-controlled area of ​​Port-au-Prince, Haiti, where violence has displaced 1.4 million. Guatemalan police and…

Jan. 16-22, 2026

Police patrolled a gang-controlled area of ​​Port-au-Prince, Haiti, where violence has displaced 1.4 million. Guatemalan police and soldiers used new powers under a state of emergency. And police in Venezuela watched the relatives of prisoners kneel before them in Caracas, as some political prisoners are released. A cat survived devastating wildfires in Chile.

This gallery was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch, based in Mexico City.

