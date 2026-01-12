Photos of tensions between federal officers and locals in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tensions between residents and federal immigration officers continued to rise in the Twin Cities area. Officers responded…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tensions between residents and federal immigration officers continued to rise in the Twin Cities area. Officers responded with tear gas to a crowd of whistle-blowing bystanders in Minneapolis who came to see the aftermath of a car crash involving immigration agents, just a few blocks from where a woman was fatally shot last week. Students from Roosevelt High School staged a protest against her killing.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.