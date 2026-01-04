Live Radio
Home » National News » Photos of Caracas the…

Photos of Caracas the day after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

The Associated Press

January 4, 2026, 10:22 AM

A tense calm held in Venezuela on Sunday, a day after President Nicolas Maduro was deposed and captured in an American military operation.

Maduro was taken to the U.S., arriving late Saturday afternoon at a small airport in New York following the operation that extracted him and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their home in a military base in the capital, Caracas.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up