Judge tosses lines of NYC’s only Republican House seat, as state enters redistricting wars

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday threw out the boundaries of the only congressional district in New York…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday threw out the boundaries of the only congressional district in New York City represented by a Republican, ordering the state to redraw its borders because its current composition unconstitutionally dilutes the votes of Black and Hispanic residents.

Republicans are expected to appeal the decision, as a new front opens in a national gerrymandering battle that has both political parties jockeying for advantage in the fight over control of the U.S. House.

Lawmakers in about a third of states have considered redrawing their congressional districts after President Donald Trump pushed Republicans to craft new lines that would help his party hold onto their narrow House majority. Democrats countered with their own redistricting efforts, though they have sometimes been hampered by laws they passed intended to prevent partisan gerrymandering.

In his ruling Wednesday, Justice Jeffrey Pearlman said the New York district represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, which includes all of the borough of Staten Island and a small piece of Brooklyn, should be reconfigured before this year’s midterm elections.

The lawsuit, filed by an election law firm aligned with the Democratic Party, argued that the lines of the district don’t account for a rise in Staten Island’s Black and Latino population. It pushed for the district to be redrawn to include parts of lower Manhattan, which leans more liberal.

The judge said the petitioners had shown strong evidence of a “racially polarized voting bloc,” as well as “a history of discrimination that impacts current day political participation and representation,” and “that racial appeals are still made in political campaigns today.”

But rather than reshaping the seat himself, Pearlman ordered New York’s bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission to redraw the boundaries of the district by Feb. 6, a fast-approaching deadline.

The redistricting panel has the primary power to draw congressional maps, and is supposed to do so without gerrymandering the boundaries to give any party a political advantage. But, in the past, that commission has sometimes failed to reach an agreement on the makeup of a district, which has then given the Democrat-controlled state legislature the ability to tweak the lines in their favor.

Republicans had bashed the lawsuit as a clear effort to game the district to help Democrats. Home to around 500,000 people, Staten Island is New York City’s smallest and most suburban borough, better resembling nearby New Jersey towns than the metropolis of Manhattan, just a ferry ride across the harbor.

In a statement after the ruling, Malliotakis said, “This is a frivolous attempt by Washington Democrats to steal this congressional seat from the people and we are very confident that we will prevail at the end of the day.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, had vowed to wade into the national redistricting fight but had few legislative avenues to substantially change the state’s congressional lines before the election. New York state is currently represented in the House by 19 Democrats and 7 Republicans.

Hochul said Wednesday’s ruling “underscores the importance” of the state Constitution’s provisions for fair representation.

“New Yorkers in every community deserve these protections,” she said in a statement.

The state’s current map was drawn by Democrats — after a protracted battle where they rejected a proposal crafted by the bipartisan redistricting commission — and was designed to give their party a boost in a few battleground districts ahead of the 2024 elections. Democrats picked up a few seats in New York under that map, though Republicans eventually won a House majority.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Wednesday’s ruling “is the first step toward ensuring communities of interest remain intact from Staten Island to Lower Manhattan. The voters of New York deserve the fairest congressional map possible.”

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.