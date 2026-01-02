Investigation continues into the New Year’s Eve bar fire in Switzerland, in photos

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss investigators say they believe sparklers on Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire at a…

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss investigators say they believe sparklers on Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire at a Swiss ski resort when they came too close to the ceiling of a bar crowded with New Year’s Eve revelers.

Dozens of people were killed and injured when a fire ripped through a busy bar at a ski resort in Switzerland while partygoers were celebrating New Year’s Eve, authorities said. The blaze broke out at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday during the holiday celebration inside the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.