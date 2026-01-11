Immigration arrests and tense confrontations in Minneapolis, in photos

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Immigration arrests and tense confrontations with activists continued Sunday in the Twin Cities. That’s four days after…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Immigration arrests and tense confrontations with activists continued Sunday in the Twin Cities. That’s four days after the fatal shooting by an immigration officer of a local woman, Renee Good, who stopped during an enforcement operation.

Two Associated Press journalists found several agents on a street in a residential neighborhood in northern Minneapolis. A few dozen neighbors and activists quickly arrived, alerted via one of the messaging groups that have been actively monitoring immigration enforcement activities for months.

Some banged drums, others yelled or made obscene gestures at the agents. One agent appeared to indicate to a person to move away from a vehicle, then sprayed the protester with pepper spray. Eventually agents went up to a small house, where they detained a man on a Department of Homeland Security “warrant for arrest of alien,” and drove him away, weeping. People in the house came outside in short sleeves in subfreezing weather, crying in each other’s arms. They declined to comment.

