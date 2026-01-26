Former candidate Perry Johnson joins crowded Republican field running for governor of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former GOP gubernatorial candidate who once tried to unseat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking…

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former GOP gubernatorial candidate who once tried to unseat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking the office again, joining a crowded field of Republicans running in the battleground state.

Oakland County businessman Perry Johnson announced his second bid for governor Monday. His entrance to the race comes as the Republican candidates compete for President Donald Trump’s endorsement ahead of the Aug. 4 primary.

In a video advertisement released Monday, Johnson described Michigan’s government as inefficient.

“We need to shake up the system,” he said.

Johnson, a management consultant, was part of a slate of Republicans to run against Whitmer in 2022. His nearly $8 million bid ended when the state’s election bureau ruled he did not submit enough valid signatures required for nominating petitions. He also made a long shot bid for president ahead of 2024.

In announcing his campaign, Johnson told the Detroit News he plans to spend $9 million of his own money in the next two months.

Whitmer is term-limited and cannot run again. Candidates from both parties and one campaigning as an independent have lined up to replace her.

On the Republican side, Johnson joins the field that includes U.S. Rep. John James, former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox, state Senate Leader Aric Nesbitt and former Michigan House speaker Tom Leonard.

On the Democratic side, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson are competing for the nomination.

The longtime Democratic mayor of Detroit, Mike Duggan, is running for governor but as an independent.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.