Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins joins 2026 governor Republican primary against Trump-backed candidate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins announced Monday that he’s running for governor in 2026, hoping to take over for term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The candidacy places Collins in a Republican primary race against U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. DeSantis tapped Collins to be his lieutenant governor last August, but the current governor has not made any endorsement in this year’s gubernatorial race.

“I’m running for Governor because leadership is forged under pressure, not in soundbites,” Collins said in a post on X. “I served over 23 years in the United States military, mainly as a Green Beret, where accountability is real, decisions have consequences, and service comes before self. That experience shaped how I lead and why I believe public office is a public trust.”

Born in Montana, Collins has talked openly about personal challenges he has overcome, including experiencing homelessness while in high school. He went on to join the Army Special Forces and ultimately lost a leg, but continued to serve five more years as a Green Beret using a prosthetic leg postamputation, according to a campaign biography.

In recent years, Collins has served as the chief operating officer of Operation BBQ Relief, which deploys cooks and mobile kitchens to deliver hot meals in the aftermath of natural disasters. Last June, Collins also flew to Israel to help support state-funded flights to evacuate Americans as Israel and Iran traded missile strikes.

In Florida, the lieutenant governor position is largely ceremonial with few official responsibilities, apart from taking over if the governor cannot serve. Collins was first elected to Florida’s Republican-dominated state Senate in 2022 and has been seen as one of DeSantis’ key allies in the Legislature.

During a news conference Monday, DeSantis called Collins a “good guy” but added that he hadn’t decided whether he would make any endorsement.

“If I get involved in the primary, you’ll know it,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis was elected governor in 2018 and reelected in 2022. Under Florida law, a governor can only serve two consecutive four-year terms.

Other candidates in the Republican primary are Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, Azoria CEO James Fishback, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and activist Bobby Williams.

Democratic candidates are Orlando Mayor Jerry Demings and former Republican U.S. Rep. David Jolly.

