Driver in custody after car crashes into lobby of Massachusetts police station

SHREWSBURY, Mass. (AP) — A car rammed into the front of the police station in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon, ending up entirely inside the lobby of the red brick building.

Police say the driver of the 2022 BMW SUV was taken into custody and was transported to a nearby hospital to treat their injuries from the crash. The driver has not been identified publicly.

No officers, staff or members of the public were injured.

The lobby remains closed while police investigate the crash at the station about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.

